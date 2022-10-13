Nelson Foley's journey to signing on as co-coach of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes is certainly an interesting one.
A three time premiership player with Ainslie in Canberra, Foley departed the Tricolours at the end of the 2020 season to take up a position as a punter with the University of Miami Hurricanes.
After returning to the country in the middle of the year, Foley said it has been a pretty crazy journey that has led to him signing on to co-coach the Goannas alongside Jeremy Rowe in 2023.
"About halfway through the year I came back from the US and then played my first game for Mango about a month later," Foley said.
"It was pretty crazy, I didn't have the intention of playing footy when I got back and I was very unsure of where I was at.
"But once Rowey reached out and I went down and played with them, my love of the place just grew from there."
After playing the entirety of his football in Canberra, Foley has been impressive by the standard of the Riverina Football League and has enjoyed how much interest the games gather from local supporters.
"I just think that it's such a competitive league," he said.
"It's a nine team league and all nine teams are strong, there was probably six or seven teams that were fighting for the top five in the last few rounds of the year.
"Just the competitiveness of it and the evenness across the board.
"It's just that country football atmosphere that you don't get up in Canberra, it's exciting turning up to games and having a bit of interest in them."
Having played in premierships at Ainslie, Foley is hoping to use some of his experiences to try and lead the Goannas to their maiden Riverina League premiership.
"It's pretty clear that's what we are chasing at Mango," he said.
"There is so many people around the club that are working so hard for it and it's a club that just deserves success like that.
"I'm hoping that I can add a little bit with my previous experience, but I think we are on the right track.
"I only played the second half of the year, but you could probably see it leading into finals.
"We played five or six games of really good footy against the top sides, but we just didn't click on the day when we needed to.
"But I think it's really evident that we have it there."
Taking on a coaching role for the first time, Foley admits that he has started to think how he will juggle both his playing and coaching commitments.
"More of that will come as we progress," he said.
"But maybe the biggest thing that got me over the line to say yes to the coaching role is the fact that I will be doing it with Rowey.
"He's an unbelievable coach and a great teacher, I feel like I'm in really good hands with him to be able to bounce off him and learn off him.
"Also when I need to focus on my playing he will give me the opportunity do that."
Foley and his partner Alana will relocate to Wagga early in the new year with him committed to helping lead the side to premiership success.
"As soon as I had my first conversations with Rowey back in June he was explaining the history of the club and that lack of success at first grade level," he said.
"It's just such a big driver and something that you just want to be a part of and have the opportunity to potentially play a hand in that is just huge.
"I'm absolutely driven to get there and just really grateful to the club for reaching out to me and putting the faith in me to come down and take the role on.
"I've loved my short time there and I'm really keen to stick around."
