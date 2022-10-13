FORMER Southern District apprentice Tyler Schiller would love nothing more than a Kosciuszko victory for his birthday on Saturday.
Schiller has the ride on Corowa sprinter Front Page, who is the $5.50 second favourite in the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick.
The champion Sydney apprentice of last season has only had the one previous ride on Front Page, which resulted in a commanding four-length victory in the Wagga Town Plate in May.
Schiller won the $500,000 Tapp-Craig last Saturday on Opal Ridge and revealed a Kosciuzko win would be on another level.
"It would be a massive present if I did get the winner. It's four times what I won last Saturday and I thought that was a massive win," Schiller said.
"Even just being able to ride for a country trainer in it. I know it's a country race but to be able to win a race that big for a country trainer who's only got a small team and he's a really great bloke, Geoff, it's a bit like winning for Luke the other day, he's been there from the outset in my career."
Schiller has nothing but praise for Front Page after his only and only experience with the horse.
"He gave me an awesome feel," Schiller recalled.
"I haven't really had anything give me a feel like that down in the country area. For a horse to come out and win a race of that class by that far, he's got plenty of quality."
The 23-year-old is hopeful the pair can repeat the performance on Saturday.
"Hopefully. I've got the right gate to," he said.
"I was scrolling through my barriers for the day and I was very disappointed and then of all a sudden got to the Kosi and I was delighted that I got that gate (barrier four).
"I'm rapt to be on him. I'm pretty grateful that I got to stick on him, There were plenty of people chasing him I think, plenty of other jockeys."
Front Page will meet three opponents that he downed in the Wagga Town Plate again on Saturday.
The feature has attracted the best country sprinters in NSW and Schiller is looking forward to the battle of the best.
"There's plenty of quality in there. I think they're saying it's been one of the strongest Kosciuszkos that's been run so far so it's not going to be easy," he said.
"There's a little bit of speed inside and then a lot of speed outside so if he jumps like he did at Wagga, he's obviously going to put himself there and hopefully from there, I'm hoping, he can be very strong like he was at Wagga.
"I'm not really sure how it's going to pan out but if it pans out right, and we get the right run, we should be awfully hard to beat."
The track conditions are the only potential headache for the connections of Front Page, who has a good record on soft tracks but has never experienced heavy conditions.
"He'll handle it because of his class but I'd love to see him on a soft to firm track. It's obviously not going to be firm but I'd rather it soft than heavy," Schiller said.
Schiller, originally from Young, has six rides on a big day of racing at Randwick. Among those is Dream Runner in the Big Dance Wild Card (1600m), who he rode to second place in the Wagga Gold Cup earlier this year.
