The Daily Advertiser

Former Southern District jockey Tyler Schiller hopes Front Page can deliver him a Kosciuszko victory on his 24th birthday

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Schiller will be reunited with Front Page on Saturday when they will team up in the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick. Picture by Les Smith

FORMER Southern District apprentice Tyler Schiller would love nothing more than a Kosciuszko victory for his birthday on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.