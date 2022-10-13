Jack Rowston has won his second best and fairest at the Swans after a terrific first season as captain.
Rowston who was named the Swans' best in 2021 beat home fellow young gun Sam Foley and said that he didn't expect to take home the award with many of his teammates also having superb seasons for Griffith.
"I wasn't really expecting it as there was a few boys who had pretty good seasons," Rowston said.
Although not making finals this season, Griffith finished on a hot streak to end the year with them taking major scalps in Turvey Park and Wagga Tigers.
After a disappointing 2021, Rowston was pleased with the step forward this season and believes there is plenty of positives to take from the season.
"Go back to 2021 and we only had the two wins then to come to 2022 all we wanted to do was improve and we came out of it with five wins," he said.
"That's a tick in our book and it was only us and Leeton who had a full team of locals this year in first grade.
"They finished with no wins and we finished with five, so I think that's just a credit to the whole footy club really.
"We were really happy with how we finished the season."
Rowston took on the captaincy of the Swans this season and although taking a little bit of time to adjust to the responsibility thrived in the role by the end of the year.
"It was a little bit daunting at the start of the year," he said.
"But once you got into it and had the first couple of games under your belt it was business as usual really.
"I still had Tosco (James Toscan) out there and most of those boys I've played with in juniors all the way through to seniors.
"Everyone really enjoys each other around the club and it was really easy to step into that role this year."
Rowston was again one of the standouts in the Swans' side with him earning a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
Although happy with his own performance, Rowston was hopeful of stepping up again in 2023 as he looks to become one of the best players in the RFL.
"I think I definitely had a better year than last year, but I've still got a long way to go," he said.
"When you look at the best players in the comp and the way they go about it, that's where I'm striving to be and I don't think I'm anywhere near that yet.
"I've still got plenty of room to improve."
After a strong end to the season and some good local talent starting to emerge, Rowston believes that adding depth is the only real area in which the Swans need to improve on ahead of next season.
"We probably didn't have much depth in the lower grades, so there wasn't an overly big push for spots in the first grade side," he said.
"Next year if we can bring in a few more blokes into the club than that puts a lot more pressure on blokes to keep their spot which makes it more competitive at training and means that blokes have to play really well each week to hold onto their spot in the side.
"If you look at the best clubs this year, when blokes came into those sides they fought really hard to hold onto that spot.
"Whereas I don't think we quite had this with the depth this year, so hopefully next year we can add to that depth and keep pushing forward.
"With the young blokes we have, we don't need too many other things from outside the club as I think we have got it already."
In other awards from the evening, Jay Summers picked up the coaches award while Taine Moraschi was named most consistent.
Jamie Best was named most improved while James Girdler was most courageous.
On the court, Johannah Munro was named best in fairest in A grade with her also being named best in finals after the Swans progressed their way through to the preliminary final.
Noel Barone was named players' player.
