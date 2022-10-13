The Daily Advertiser

Jack Rowston and Johannah Munro have won Griffith's best and fairest's

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Rowston picked up his second best and fairest at the Swans after a stellar first year as captain. Picture from Griffith Swans

Jack Rowston has won his second best and fairest at the Swans after a terrific first season as captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.