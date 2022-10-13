The Daily Advertiser

Wagga prepares for NSW Netball Masters State Titles and Social Masters

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:00am
Wagga's Equex Centre will be centre stage for the Netball NSW Masters State Championships this weekend.

It's third time lucky for Wagga Netball Incorporated as the Netball NSW Masters State Tiles and Social Masters get underway at Equex Centre on Saturday.

