It's third time lucky for Wagga Netball Incorporated as the Netball NSW Masters State Tiles and Social Masters get underway at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Netball NSW first announced Wagga would host the competitions in 2019, following the opening of the Equex Centre, but COVID-19 concerns have cancelled the event twice since.
Wagga Netball Incorporated president Rosemary Clarke said the executive committee is very excited to finally host the event.
"We didn't realise how much work, and hard work, from our very small executive it was going to take to put this together, but we're quite excited and looking forward to it," Clarke said.
"We have done so much work and so much preparation, and a lot of additions have been made to our facilities so that we could host this, s in a way it's probably been good that it has been delayed for two years, but it's going to be very, very rewarding for us."
Clarke said Masters competitions are an important part of the netball landscape, and provide women with positive outlets for fitness, socialisation, and fun.
"Women play now until they're older, so it's the enjoyment, it's fitness, it's fun, it's family, their daughter's play, they played, there's a big connection around it all," she said.
"Probably on weekends they're coaching and now this is their time to be on the court."
With more than 30 teams heading to Wagga for the competitions, all eyes have been on the weather forecast.
Several regions across NSW have been inundated with flood waters and more rain is set to come, however for now, only one team has withdrawn from the competition.
Netball NSW competition manager Claire Dale said that the teams she has spoken to are all ready to make the trip to Wagga, with most set to arrive Friday night.
"The weekend is actually looking to be pretty good netball weather. The concern around the weather conditions and the flooding in the area as public caused us a little bit of concern that we've sort of been waiting and watching to see what happens," Dale said.
In Wagga, Clarke said it is full steam ahead.
"We have got the three indoor courts for the Championships, so that will be able to to go ahead. For the social, our young girls played a bit in the rain, so as long as it's not raining too hard, it's not dangerous for our more mature athletes, I think things will go ahead," Clarke said.
Teams compete in shortened 10-12 minute halves and will play each team at least once over the two day competition, with the champions announced on Sunday afternoon.
The Masters State Tiles and Social Masters will be opened with an opening ceremony and Welcome to Country on Saturday morning, and a special appearance from Wagga-born Swifts star Sophie Fawns.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
