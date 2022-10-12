The Daily Advertiser
Wagga residents placed on alert for severe weather as heavy downpours and flash flooding set to hit region

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:01am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:10pm
A severe weather warning for heavy downpours and flash flooding across large swathes of the southern Riverina now includes the Wagga region.

