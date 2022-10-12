A severe weather warning for heavy downpours and flash flooding across large swathes of the southern Riverina now includes the Wagga region.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of between 30 and 50 millimetres are likely, with isolated heavier falls of up to 65mm possible.
Locations which may be affected also include Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin, Hay, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Balranald.
The highest rainfall totals since 9am on Wednesday include 70mm at Pooncarie, 56mm at Balranald and 54mm at Broken Hill.
The bureau said a deep low-pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight will extend a strong cold front across southern New South Wales on Thursday.
"This system is forecast to combine with a deep tropical airmass to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina districts, and onto the western slopes of the Alpine region," the bureau said.
The system will also bring gusty alpine winds.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to continue over the Riverina, becoming more likely and extending eastward onto the western Alpine slopes by early evening.
Rainfall rates are expected to ease during Friday morning.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 110km/h are possible over Alpine areas above 1500m, including Thredbo and Perisher, from Thursday afternoon, clearing during Friday morning.
Flood Warnings are current for catchments across southern NSW. See http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings for more information.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
The SES also ask people to secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony.
"Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences," the SES said.
"Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall."
Fallen power lines can be reported to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) according to what is shown on the power bill of affected residents.
Motorists are reminded to never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.
People are also asked to keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
If trapped by flash flooding, people are reminded to seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if in need of rescue.
Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the local SES Unit on 132 500.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm Thursday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
