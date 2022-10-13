Cornish departures a big blow for Young

Young's chance to end their premiership drought has been struck two big blows with former NRL players Mitch and Tyler Cornish not returning for a third season with the club.
While younger brother Nick remains on for a second season as captain-coach, the Cherrypickers will be without two key playmakers as they look to go one better and win their first title since 1991 next year.
Mitch Cornish won the Weissel Medal in his first season with the club in 2020 but has been travelling to play with the Cherrypickers from Goulburn.
That time-consuming commitment is part of the 29-year-old decision to return to play with his hometown club in 2023.
"It's a combination of things, travel was one but I'm starting a new business and there's a few different things happening in life," Mitch Cornish said.
Tyler, who is also based in Goulburn, will also head back to the Bulldogs, who finished seventh in the Canberra Raiders Cup this year.
They were beaten by Queanbeyan Blues in the grand final when the Cornish trio last played for the club in 2019.
However the former Canberra and Roosters halfback has enjoyed his stint with the Cherrypickers.
"It has been great and it is a club that I would love to stay at given different circumstances," Cornish said.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed it, Young especially but also the Group Nine competition."
However he just missed out on leaving on the ultimate high, with Young suffering a 34-4 loss to Gundagai in the grand final.
There was only two points between the two teams in the major semi-final before the Tigers sealed their unbeaten season in impressive fashion.
"I just thought the better team way and not coming first and having to do that tough road it can either go one or two ways," Cornish said.
"You either get battle hardened or you get to the grand final and you run out of steam and I think the latter happened to us.
"It was just a big month on footy and they were ready to go."
Nick, who has lived in Young for the past two seasons, knows it is going to be a big adjustment for the side.
"While we'll have Hally (Nic Hall) back at fullback, which he did this year, and he's good there so we don't lose a heap there and I'll have to step up to the halves," Nick Cornish said.
"It's going to be a lot more work for me as Mitchell's best trait, and what a lot of people don't see, is his organising and his kicking game.
"That will all fall on me now so if we could get another half to complement that and share the load a little bit.
"Our attack will still be fine, it's just the game management and footy IQ that goes with Mitchelll leaving.
"If we can find another half that can share the load with me then we will be fine."
Young are also expected to be without Blake Hewitt next season while Josh Ayers, who finished fourth in the Weissel Medal, is yet to decide on his future.
The Cherrypickers also have to deal with a reduced players points index amount after making it through to the grand final.
They will be limited to 80 points next year, after all clubs were on 100 this season, with each club's figures adjusted depending on where they finished on the ladder.
