The Daily Advertiser

Cornish departures a big blow for Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Cornish won't return for a third season with Young and brother Tyler will also join him at Goulburn in 2023.

Young's chance to end their premiership drought has been struck two big blows with former NRL players Mitch and Tyler Cornish not returning for a third season with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.