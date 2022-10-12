Letters: Forget the debates - where is the energy solution?

For all the balderdash, obfuscation and outright poppycock promulgated by radio, TV and newspapers commentators and their ilk, I have yet to hear or see any extension of a solution to our electricity supply problems, beyond domestic and industry needs.
And they all seem to be unacceptable. No one in the political or public arenas seems aware that as an island nation we have a huge reliance on international trade and travel.
Transport is obviously a massive part of our power problems.
I am reliably informed that it takes the cost of digging and processing about 3-400 tonnes of ore in the manufacture of one lithium battery.
That power cell will possibly move a smallish car 200-400km per charge. WOW!!
How many of these devices will be needed to sail a cargo ship, leisure cruiser or 60-80,000 tonne bulk ore carrier from Port Hedland or Sydney to Rottnest Island or Bali, let alone to China, Japan or Europe?
Then of course there is the precarious challenge of getting those 747 and Airbus gimmicks into the air and keeping them aloft. I have a solution. Just as fanciful as all the other renewables proposals, (none of which will energise these behemoths anyway). PEDAL POWER!!
In fairness to all travellers, every plane will be economy, no first or business class. Every seat will incorporate a pedal powered dynamo. Obviously only fit and athletic passengers will be allowed to travel.
Unless some guru comes up with an invention that will convert this dynamic energy into corrosive-type jet fuel, all engines will have to be converted to incorporate propellers.
As for our maritime needs, the pedellars will travel free and be lined up, stem to stem, like oarsmen on early Greek galleys, with the enthusiastic encouragement of overseers.
If all the guff and gas produced in these interminable, ineffective and non-productive debates could be collected as usable fuel, that would be a useful adjunct to our potent needs.
No point going into the numbers of heavy haulage vehicles on our roads, or needs of heavy mining gear.
Hopefully, someday soon, some wise, non-political minds will come up with some practical solutions. And which do not incorporate turning off all our working power plants, before we have viable alternatives available.
Re "On love and aging: a final stand against the fading of light" (dailyadvertiser.com.au, October 7). Thank you Garry Linnell for your extremely moving article.
My wife and I belong to the same era and in similar circumstances.
My daughter, who lives in South Australia, was moved to tears when she read the article.
You have shown the difficulties (what is the day) and the devotion (white board and so on). And above all the love that gets us through each and every day.
Again, thank you Garry and all those who help make this situation so much easier for all of us.
