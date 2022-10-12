The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 13

Updated October 13 2022 - 5:48am, first published October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Forget the debates - where is the energy solution?

WHERE'S THE ENERGY SOLUTION?

For all the balderdash, obfuscation and outright poppycock promulgated by radio, TV and newspapers commentators and their ilk, I have yet to hear or see any extension of a solution to our electricity supply problems, beyond domestic and industry needs.

