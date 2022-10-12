Group Nine look to adopt new plan for future

Group Nine are looking to work with clubs to create a new plan to grow the game.
A meeting will be held on Sunday to allow clubs to promote any ideas they have well ahead of next month's annual general meeting.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is looking for more input to help shape a three-year-plan.
"We want to improve participation and put Group Nine in a better position going forward," Hinchcliffe said.
"The real value of the day is to give everyone a voice and give everyone the opportunity to say what they think the Group should do."
READ MORE
Forging stronger ties with junior clubs is one thing Hinchcliffe would like to see incorporated off the base of what has been a successful revamp of the junior competition.
"We want to consolidate a position over the next three to four years," he said.
"We want to try to increase participation and make sure we are trying to be as sustainable as we can."
Hinchcliffe hopes the session will give clubs time to consider new ideas before they can be voted into effect.
"As a board we want to be proactive, find what is suitable for our group and the detail we need to get to to work that through," he said.
"The idea is they will need to be shared at least 20 days before the AGM so people have appropriate time to consider and then vote upon come AGM time."
The board is also looking to tighten a number of by-laws.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.