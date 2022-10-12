LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has conceded they will take a conservative approach with Mnementh in Saturday's $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) after drawing wide.
Mnementh's task in the feature for country-trained sprinters at Randwick on Saturday has potentially been made more difficult after coming up with barrier 12 of 14.
Wagga galloper Another One came up with the inside barrier, while Corowa sprinter Front Page is drawn ideally in barrier one. Wagga jockey Nick Heywood has barrier nine to negotiate on Cavalier Charles.
Beer was not overly disappointed with barrier 12.
"No matter what we drew, I couldn't see us being in the first four or five anyway," Beer said.
"There's plenty of speed there from those more short course horses that go pretty hard and a few of them have drawn well so whether we had have drawn four or 14, I couldn't see us being in the first quarter of the field anyway.
"Probably a little bit more inside would have been absolutely ideal but it is what it is."
Chad Schofield has the ride on Mnementh. Beer said the barrier draw just confirmed a conservative approach.
"To be honest, whether he drew four or 14, he needs a perfect run in the race to win," he said.
"There's probably four or five horses that are genuinely better than him and he's not going to win by sitting three deep and riding him like the best horse in the race.
"We need to ride the horse for luck because I think if you ran that race five or six times, there's three or four of those horses that are going to win the majority of them. But big fields, big races, anything can happen. When he won at Rosehill he was second last, tracked one that took him into the race and got to the outside of them, drew bad, and raced wide and won."
Barriers aside, Beer could not be happier with how Mnementh is going ahead of his first-up crack at the Kosciuszko.
"The horse is excellent. He's going so good. I just know he'll run well," he said.
"It's such big money, I'd rather ride the horse to make sure he can run in the money. If you really chance your luck from that gate, you're a one in 10 chance of getting in and if you get in, I think the horse can go close to winning but if it doesn't, you're running bottom four. It's zero or hero type stuff.
"With so much money available without winning, you're better off being a little bit conservative and running second, third, fourth, it's still a huge result for everyone."
Beer will either travel up late Thursday or early Friday and stay at Anthony Cummings' stables at Randwick.
He said the support from the Albury community this week has been tremendous.
"Everyone's started to crank it up a notch now," he said.
Mnementh will run in the slot of Albury Racing Club committeeman Michael Dyordyevic, who is also a part-owner in the horse.
