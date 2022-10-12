Harry Collins has taken his third best and fairest at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes after beating home young gun Jono Male.
After winning back-to-back awards in 2015-16, Collins went and had a two year spell playing for UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs in the Sydney Premier Division before returning to the Goannas for the 2020 season.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe said Collins' win was well deserved, with the defender having a terrific year for the Goannas.
"Harry was as deserving winner as what you'd ever get," Rowe said.
"He missed round one due to a wedding and then he played every single game after that, there's no game that Harry didn't impact in a positive sense.
"He did a lot of great work off halfback intercepting and rebounding and really breaking the lines for us and taking yardage and he's obviously a lovely long kick of the footy.
"Then rolling through the middle and giving us a lot of grunt when he went through there as well.
"He's a great ball winner and he's also a very defensively sound midfielder as well and for one of our local guys to win the b&f is something that Harry can be really proud of and he and his family make a significant contribution to the club in more way's than one.
"I couldn't be more proud of H's performance this year."
After Collins and Male, Nick Collins, Ryan Turnbull, Ethan Schiller and Max Hanrahan rounded out the top six for the Goannas.
After a season that was hampered by injury, Rowe felt the top six all deserved their spot after a terrific year for the Goannas.
"Jono Male as our runner-up went from strength to strength this season and we are extremely excited that he has re-signed again," Rowe said.
"Nick Collins and Ryan Turnbull have been pictures of exceptional consistency and Ethan Schiller has been one of the most improved players in the league the last couple of years.
"Max Hanrahan coming sixth I really feel is a good story for a guy who picked up footy really late and he has continuously improved his game as he picks up more skills and knowledge during each season."
Nick Collins also was named most consistent while Hanrahan picked up most improved.
Charlie Chambers won the coaches award with Trent Castles the leading goal kicker for first grade.
Male was the standout in the Goannas' sole final and was named best in finals with him also named as rising star.
On the court, Ash Reynoldson picked up her second best and fairest for the Goannas after being named MCUE's best in 2021.
Reynoldson was honoured to win the award, however felt that it could've easily gone to anyone of her teammates after they went through the season undefeated on their way to the premiership.
"It was definitely a good feeling," Reynoldson said.
"Personally I don't think it was my best season, but the award would've been well deserved by anyone in the team."
In a close count, Reynoldson edged out Shannan Russell by three votes with Katie Caller finishing in third.
Kaylah Upfield was named most improved and was also best in finals while Phoebe Wallace won player's player.
Ava Moller was named most consistent with her also picking up the rising star after a fantastic season where she was also named the Riverina League's rising star at the Jim Quinn Medal.
The Goanna of the Year was presented to Nick McRae and Jemma Yates with Winston Dew, Michael Bailey, Cherrie Kendall, Andrew Griffin and Mark Barclay all receiving life membership.
