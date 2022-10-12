The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have crowned Harry Collins and Ash Reynoldson as their best and fairest following a great season for the Goannas

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
Ash Reynoldson has picked up her second best and fairest at the Goannas after a terrific season on the court. Picture by MCUE Goannas/James Scott

Harry Collins has taken his third best and fairest at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes after beating home young gun Jono Male.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

