Nick Perryman has signed on to lead Collingullie-Glenfield Park in 2023.
After co-coaching in 2022 alongside Brett Somerville, Perryman was looking forward to going it alone and taking the reins for next season.
"I'm definitely excited for it," Perryman said.
"It's a bit on an honour to go around again and it's something that you take a lot of pride in.
"I'm excited to be around the boys again and have another season in charge."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
After serving as an assistant to Somerville in 2021, Perryman stepped up to co-coach in 2022 with the duo leading the young Demons side to a minor premiership and a spot in the grand final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong where they went down by 17 points in difficult conditions.
The pair was also named as coaches of the Riverina League Team of the Year, with Perryman saying it was going to take a bit of time to adjust to being the sole man in charge.
"It's going to be something that's a little bit different," he said.
"Last year Brett and I worked really well together, so it's going to be a different challenge.
"We will just see how it goes but I've got some really good support around me in senior players and people off the field, so I'm very confident everything can go pretty smoothly."
Playing in premierships alongside brothers Harry in 2014-5 and alongside Ed in 2018, Perryman said it was a pretty special to be able to lead the club with which he has experienced so much success with.
"It's pretty special I think and it's something that I have always wanted to do," he said.
"The year gone co-coaching with Brett was a really good start and gave me a bit of a look at it.
"All the different things that you have to deal with throughout the year on and off the field."
There was plenty of positives from the Demons this year, with Perryman hopeful of retaining the majority of the squad to try and go one better in 2023.
"At this stage I am pretty happy with how everything coming along," he said.
"I've given the players a bit of time to themselves after a long season, so just starting to get back into it now where we are starting to talk to players again.
"But I'm pretty confident that we can retain the majority of our list, it's a young list and a lot of them are local guys.
"We are pretty confident that we are going to keep the majority of our players which is pleasing."
Somerville who has been at the helm for the past three years is understood to be remaining at the Demons in some aspect next season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.