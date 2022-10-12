The Daily Advertiser

Joseph Alfred Patullo given fine and community service in Wagga Local Court for cannabis and weapons stash

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 12 2022 - 8:00am
Wagga Court House. Picture: File

A Wagga man has been fined $3800 and ordered to perform community service after his attempt to ditch a bag of cannabis during a traffic stop led police to his stash of prohibited weapons.

