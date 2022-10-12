A Wagga man has been fined $3800 and ordered to perform community service after his attempt to ditch a bag of cannabis during a traffic stop led police to his stash of prohibited weapons.
Joseph Alfred Patullo, 46, of Forest Hill, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to six charges of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Police found two slingshots, two laser pointers, a cattle prod and an extendable baton in a hallway cupboard in Patullo's home.
Police searched his home after Patullo made an unsuccessful attempt to conceal a bag containing cannabis leaf while police were pulling over his vehicle.
Patullo also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing a prescribed restricted substance without a licence or prescription.
According to a statement of agreed facts, police were patrolling the Forest Hill area about 9.10am on June 8 last year when they spotted a white Ford Courier utility travelling west on Brunskill Avenue.
The officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle then stopped for it for a random breath test.
Patullo was asked to produce his licence and he appeared nervous and his hands were shaking.
Police did not find any adverse items during a search of the vehicle and Patullo left the scene in his vehicle.
Immediately after, police located a Cryovac bag about five metres from where Patullo had been standing that contained green vegetable matter believed to be cannabis,
Police went searching for Patullo and again spotted him on Brunskill Avenue where he was pulled over and denied having knowledge of the Cryovac bag.
Police obtained consent to search Patullo's premises and found a coffee grinder containing 22.38 grams of cannabis, which he admitted to possessing and smoking.
Patullo's cupboard contained multiple prohibited weapons and he told police he had slingshots for "cats and s---, I shoot the bastards in the head" and he had a cattle prod as he worked with cattle seven months prior.
Police also found eight 100mg tablets of the anti-psychotic medication Quetiapine Apotex and one tablet of the anticonvulsant and analgesic medication Lyrica pregabalin.
In court on Monday, Patullo's solicitor Stephen Groch said his client was eligible for community service and willing to do it.
"He had the slingshots put stones at local cats," Mr Groch said.
"I'm sure the RSPCA would be fascinated to hear that," Magistrate Christopher Halburd replied.
Mr Groch said the tablets found in Patullo's premises had no resale value.
Magistrate Halburd said Patullo was not entitled to any discount on sentencing as he had pleaded guilty on the day he was scheduled to otherwise contest the charges in court.
"Police found a variety of illegal items [at Patullo's premises], slingshots, cattle prods and, in my mind most seriously, an extendable baton," Magistrate Halburd said.
"None of the matters calls for a custodial penalty."
Magistrate Halburd fined Patullo between $600 and $1000 for each of the drugs and weapons charges with no further penalty for possessing restricted medication.
Patullo was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with 100 hours of community service for possessing the expandable baton.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
