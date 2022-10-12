Wagga's Jayden McDonald will head to Perth in January as part of the NSW under 19's softball team.
The 18-year-old pitcher said he's excited to attend the national tournament in his second state team selection.
After attending trials in Sydney at the start of the month McDonald felt like he had not performed at his best and was surprised when he was selected.
In their first meeting since the team was announced McDonald said the team was gelling together well and getting excited for what is ahead.
McDonald said there is some strong competition from the other states this year and it won't be an easy run in Perth. After coming second to Queensland last year, the NSW team are ready to step up to their challenge.
"Queensland are the team to beat in our age group. They've won the past two years and then we came second to them last year," McDonald said.
"And, well, you know how NSW is with Queensland across all sports."
McDonald started playing softball when he was 11-years-old after seeing his older brother was enjoying the sport.
Making his way through state teams over the years, McDonald has become friends with many of his teammates and said it will benefit them heading into next year's competition.
"It definitely makes it easier playing with people that I've played with before or played against a lot," he said.
The Perth weather is sure to have players sweating, and McDonald said it will undoubtedly have an impact on how teams play in the five-day tournament.
He is one of three pitchers on the team and is pleased to know there will be relief during games.
"It's really good for a state team, especially being a five-day tournament, it means that nobody's going to get burnt out," McDonald said.
Over the next three months McDonald will travel regularly to Sydney to train with the team before the 2023 Softball Australia under 19's boys National Championships.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
