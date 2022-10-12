The Daily Advertiser

Jayden McDonald named in NSW under 19 softball team and ready to take Queensland

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 12 2022
Jayden McDonald is hoping NSW will overcome Queensland at the Softball Australia National Championships next year after being selected in the state under 19 side.

Wagga's Jayden McDonald will head to Perth in January as part of the NSW under 19's softball team.

