Kirsty Lowe is set for a change of scenery, taking a step back from coaching and signing on with Coolamon for the 2023 season.
Lowe's signing was announced via social media on Wednesday, and A grade coach Sarah Hooper said she can't wait to be on court with Kirsty.
The duo played together in Charles Sturt University's 2016 Farrer League premiership and have remained in contact since Hooper left the club.
"We never really lost contact since playing together and we always used to say to each other that one day we'll be back in the same team playing together," Hooper said.
During this year's finals series Hooper had a chat with Lowe about the option to move into the Coolamon team if she wanted to take a step back from coaching for a season.
"It'll be nice to have her back and play with her not against her," Hooper said.
Lowe is well known for hard and fast netball, with Hooper calling her "little Jack Russell" because she never gives up attacking the ball.
"She's always hard at the ball and she never gives up no matter how hard the challenge is in front of her, she doesn't give up, she gives 110 per cent and her knowledge and skill level is just incredible," Hooper said.
Lowe has said to Hooper she is the fittest she's ever been, and Hooper is excited for her team to play alongside her.
"You still learn a lot of things from her (Lowe), just she just knows so much and she's able to pass it on to other players which is another skill in itself," she said.
Though Lowe hasn't taken on a direct coaching role, Hooper said she is excited to have her wealth of knowledge around.
"You can rely on her to say did it work? Or is this the right decision to do? And and you know that she's got a netball brain and she knows how it all works. I definitely will be relying on her as a friend as well.
In 2022 Lowe lead her CSU side to the Farrer League grand final, where they lost to North Wagga.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
