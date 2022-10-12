Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett has topped off a superb individual season after claiming his second Hoppers' best and fairest ahead of Jeremy Sykes.
Barrett was humbled to claim the award, with the talented midfielder going back-to-back after also being named best in 2021.
"I'm very humbled to win the award again, because there is a lot of history out there and some great players have gone through the club," Barrett said.
"To go back-to-back is a real honour and although we didn't quite finish the season like we wanted to, it was still nice to win the award at the end of the year."
Barrett took his game to another level in 2022 with him a runaway leader in the Jim Quinn Medal finishing seven votes clear of Wagga Tigers' Murray Stephenson.
Despite his success, Barrett had to manage injury concerns throughout the season with him missing three games at the start of the year with a hamstring injury, before then battling a calf injury throughout the Hoppers' finals campaign.
"It was very frustrating at the start of the year," he said.
"I thought after that first round against Narrandera that my body was good and ready to go for hopefully a good year with the club.
"Then I got injured I think the Friday night before Ganmain and missed out on three games after that.
"I came back after the bye and I think once I got injured it took a bit of pressure off.
"Sometimes you put pressure on yourself to just make sure you can perform the best you can for the team and once I came back, I just worked on getting the body right and playing footy and I guess the football just took care of itself after that."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
With this season officially tied up, Barrett can now look ahead to next season where it has been recently announced he will take on the position of head coach with Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley stepping up to be his assistant coaches.
After sharing the role with Mark Carroll over the last couple of years, Barrett feels like he is ready to have a crack at the job solo.
"I can't wait for it to be honest," he said.
"I think I'm ready to do it by myself now, I know Curl stepped aside and he was a great role model for myself and I learnt a lot off him.
"I think that if I was going to do it by myself a couple of years ago I wouldn't have been ready.
"But having those other boys there I will still have plenty of help and they are experienced fellas and they've been around football for a long time now.
"Allister has been coached by ex AFL players and seen how they've coached and so has Marshal and they both have a lot of respect at the club.
"I think everyone is looking forward to it to be honest."
Following Barrett and Sykes, Josh Buchanan, Clarke and Jerry Maslin rounded out the top five with Buchanan also picking up most consistent.
Defender Luke Gerhard won the coaches award with Mitch Robinson named best team player.
Clarke's fantastic first year at the Hoppers also resulted in him being named best in finals, with the midfielder especially influential in Coolamon's semi-final win against Turvey Park.
On the court, Hoppers goalkeeper Mia Helyar was rewarded for a great year winning Coolamon's A grade best and fairest while also being named player's player.
Jordan Barrett finished runner-up to Helyar with Bree Frazier picking up the coaches award.
In major club awards from the evening, Frazier was presented with the Katherine Furner Award for persistence and determination while Ryan Cox was named most courageous.
Rising defender Nick Buchanan was most improved while Campbell Mattingly was crowned as rising star.
Club person of the year was awarded to Sophie Armstrong while Hopper and Female Hopper of the Year went to Luke McLoughlin and Flynn Buttifant.
Life membership was also presented to Jamie Maddox and Rylie Hard with both individuals being rewarded for long-serving contributions to the Hoppers over a number of years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.