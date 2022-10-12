The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon have crowned their best and fairest's for the 2022 season with Jake Barrett and Mia Helyar taking out the honours

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 12 2022 - 4:00am
Jake Barrett has picked up his second Hoppers' best and fairest after a stellar season which also resulted in his first Jim Quinn Medal. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett has topped off a superb individual season after claiming his second Hoppers' best and fairest ahead of Jeremy Sykes.

