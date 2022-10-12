ON THE PACE: Riverina leading the Challenge charge

RIVERINA connections were involved in all four NSW Breeders Challenge heat wins at Menangle on Tuesday.
The Dianne Kelly bred and owned Steno led the charge in the group one series to win her three-year-old fillies heat.
It follows on from another of Kelly's pacers, Peaceful, winning her two-year-old fillies heat last month.
Jake Stockton bred Mahomes, who won a three-year-old colts and geldings heat, while former Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart and Jarrod Alchin combined in the other two heats on the program with group one winners Madrid and Our Ultimate Byron.
Overall there were plenty of successful Riverina connections as Master Gouda won for Junee owner Trevor Allamby and Blazing Banner scored his first win since December for Michael Boots.
****
TREVOR White will have two runners in Breeders Challenge semi-finals at Menangle on Saturday.
Gracie Taltoa was drawn the inside of the second row in her four-year-old mares race while Speculating needs to overcome a wide alley in the two-year-old colts and geldings series.
Delilah Rose has drawn barrier eight in her two-year-old fillies semi for Blake Jones and Ellen Bartley with Sweet Evelyn drawing barrier three for Todd Day in the other semi.
****
BRETT Woodhouse had a perfect night out at Young on Tuesday.
Woodhouse took two two-year-olds to the races and both won.
Captains Catch was impressive on debut, winning by 13.9 metres, while Our Rebel Yell brought up his third win of the season.
"I was very happy with them, they both did everything right, both had good trips and were able to get the job done," Woodhouse said.
"It was a nice night so you have to enjoy them as in this game you never know what is around the corner."
Captains Catch qualified in February before Woodhouse pulled the pin on plans to head to the Bathurst Gold Crown.
"I didn't really think he was going to aim up for the Breeders Challenge so we timed it to bring him back now so he could have a chance at the Regionals if he was good enough but we're very happy with him," Woodhouse said.
Earlier on the card the Riverina-owned The Hustler made it two wins in five days after also winning at Bathurst on Friday.
****
RIVERINA-BRED Leap To Fame put himself in some elite company with his Victoria Derby win at Melton on Saturday.
The Grant Dixon trained and driven colt, who was bred by Redbank Standardbred Lodge, joined Paleface Adios as one of four horses to win the NSW, Queensland and Victoria derbies.
****
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday with the features being heats of the NSW Breeders Challenge for three-year-olds.
The first is at 12.40pm.
Young races on Tuesday.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.