Delaying full-contact rugby league until the end of under seven's is future proofing the sport says Group Nine Junior president Ian Mortimer.
Under the NRL's Player Development Framework, that Group Nine implemented ahead of the 2022 season, juniors do not start full-contact games until after under seven's, and only after the completion of the TackleReady program.
Group Nine were one of the first NSW-based competitions to delay contact league for an extra year.
Mortimer said that children playing tag league in under six and seven's opens the sport to more children, who may not be interested in or ready for a tackle program.
He said by pushing back tackling for an extra 12-months, the game has been further opened for children to develop in the game at their own rate.
Mortimer believes the changes will keep children in the game longer as they won't be scared off at a young age.
He placed his own children into rugby league as under six players to help get them socialising with other children in a positive environment.
Looking back, he wishes tackling was held off longer for his eldest son, who was hesitant to play full contact at first.
"We've got to find a way of opening the game for everyone, so the people can develop at their own rate and it's not just about being the best and so that everyone has a place to enjoy the sport," Mortimer said.
"The other thing that tags do, is it gets kids in a position to tackle, to learn how to tackle properly, and it gives kids that aren't confident in being tackled the ability to run. You find that their engagement has increased heaps because now they're confident to run the ball."
Mortimer said that most of the objection to the changes has come from "rusted on" league fans.
"We're not trying to attract the people we already have, we're trying to grow the overall overall pool of people that want to try the sport. It's not just about looking after the handful of rusted on rugby league people, that's probably part of our problem we've listened to those people for too long," he said.
Following the announcement Group Nine would adapt the framework for the 2022 season, Mortimer said there were plenty of knee jerk comments about pulling children from the sport.
Despite this, he said there was no decline in participation between the 2021 and 2022 season.
But Rugby league isn't the only contact sport to bring in adapted rules for young children, with Australian rules football (Auskick) and junior rugby union also not introducing tackles until players are eight-years-old.
Mortimer said he's heard no complaints from the young players about the changes, and feels that most of the push back comes from parents.
"Now, kids can go and experience the game and they're not going to get hurt or they're not gonna be tackled by an overconfident kid. It's a softer way to get introduced into the sport," he said.
The NRL's Player Development Program is expected to be implemented state wide for the 2023 season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
