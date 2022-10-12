The Daily Advertiser

Tackle delay success for Group Nine following NRL Player Development Framework

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Nine junior president Ian Mortimer believes delaying contact for an extra year opens the sport to more young players. Picture by Les Smith

Delaying full-contact rugby league until the end of under seven's is future proofing the sport says Group Nine Junior president Ian Mortimer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.