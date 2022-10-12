GUNDAGAI Adelong Racing Club are hopeful next month's Snake Gully Cup carnival will be unaffected by the recent floods.
A significant portion of the Gundagai track was under water this week, just a month out from the popular two-day carnival.
It is the second time in recent months that flood waters have hit the track from the nearby Murrumbidgee River.
Long-serving club secretary Len Tozer said it was too early to assess the damage but remains hopeful they can get the track back in order in a month.
"Hopefully I can get back in there (Thursday) and we can do a full assessment," Tozer said.
"The water has cleared off (the track) now and we're waiting to see the extent of the damage.
"Everything is still on track (for the carnival). A lot will depend on the weather patterns but we hope to be all good."
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin is keen to inspect the track once the flood water has cleared.
"Once the flood waters go down, we'll just reassess what's happening there, what needs fixing up and we'll go from there," Martin said.
...
MIGHTY mare Mouse Almighty is likely to head to Moonee Valley on Friday week.
Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos opted against accepting for Caulfield on Saturday, where she was nominated for listed and group two sprints.
Mouse Almighty is likely to instead head back to Moonee Valley for a $130,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap heat of the 955m challenge.
The six-year-old was an impressive all-the-way winner over 1000m at Moonee Valley last month.
Dimitropoulos said Mouse Almighty had done exceptionally well since the win but he planned to gradually step her up rather than throw her in the deep end.
"I was going to take her to Caulfield but I just want to step her up slowly," Dimitropoulos said.
"She's doing well. She hasn't put a foot wrong, she's actually put on 10 kilos."
...
LAST-START Canterbury winner Zakeriz is eyeing more metropolitan success in the future.
Wagga trainer Chris Hardy has picked out a race at Warwick Farm next Wednesday for his in-form frontrunner.
Zakeriz picked up his second city success when powering through heavy conditions at Canterbury last week.
It took his career record to seven wins from 22 starts and $174,000 in earnings.
Hardy could not be happier with Zakeriz.
"His last two runs have been really good," Hardy said.
"He pulled up real good. We just want to make sure there's not too much more rain. He handles it well, but if it gets too wet they might call them off."
...
JERILDERIE trainer Phil Sweeney isn't having much luck with Neverstandingstill.
The in-form mare has accepted for the listed Alinghi Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday but has come up with barrier 15 in the 16-horse field.
This comes after Neverstandingstill accepted for the last race at Randwick last Saturday, but was scratched, before the race was eventually abandoned.
The four-year-old Starcraft mare has won her last three straight, including a midweek city effort at Sandown at her most recent start.
Dean Yendall is down to takeover the ride on Neverstandingstill at Caulfield on Saturday.
It shapes as a busy Saturday for the Sweeney stable, who also has horses nominated at Wagga, Deniliquin and Wodonga.
...
FORMER premier Southern District jockey Blaike McDougall will ride in his first Caulfield Cup on Saturday.
McDougall will ride veteran stayer Sound for the Michael Moroney stable.
Seven of McDougall's last 20 rides have been winners.
...
SOUTHERN District chief steward Liam Martin plans to conduct a track inspection of Deniliquin on Friday.
Like most places in the region, heavy rainfall is forecast for the next couple of days.
The $16,000 Deniliquin Cup (1400m) is the feature of the card and the club rated the track in the good range on Wednesday.
Wagga also races on Saturday and it was rated an improving heavy eight on Wednesday.
...
TUMBARUMBA trainer Mont Waters enjoyed success at Goulburn on Tuesday.
Namarari struck for Waters, taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) at the Queanbeyan meeting that was transferred to Goulburn.
It was a decent turnaround from the six-year-old, who struggled the start prior at Narrandera.
Namarari, who shortened in betting from $31 to $21, was ridden to victory by Kembla Grange apprentice Jess Del Frari, who brought him to the extreme outside in the straight.
It was the first leg of a winning double for Del Frari from just four rides.
It was Namarari's first win for Waters since joining from the Andrew Dale stable.
Waters only trains a small team and it was his first winner at a Sky One meet since August 2019.
...
COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea kicked off what he hopes can prove to be a big week with a winner at Echuca on Tuesday.
Star Buyer made it two wins from three starts since joining the Duryea stable after taking out the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Apprentice jockey Lewis German produced a top ride to score on the four-year-old Written Tycoon gelding.
Star Buyer is raced by Ron Finemore and kicked off his career at the John O'Shea stable.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club recognised the standout performers of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly cleaned up by taking out the majority of awards.
Donnelly took out the trainer of the year and the Wagga-based best strike rate. His stable also collected the Wagga-based 2YO of the Year with Lunar Shoes, 3YO of the Year with Whenitrainsitpours and Stayer of the Year with Dolphina.
The MTC Horse of the Year went to the Gary Colvin-trained Carnival Miss, while Chris Heywood's Fifty Carats took out the Wagga-based Horse of the Year.
Mathew Cahill was Jockey of the Year, with Amy McLucas taking out the apprentice title.
...
THE $50,000 NSW Picnic Champion Series Final has been moved to Sunday week.
The race was set to be held at Coonamble last Saturday and will now be held at Coonabarabran on Sunday, October 23.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB), Deniliquin (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
