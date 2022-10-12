Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy added another club best and fairest award to his glittering career.
McCarthy won a seventh nod at the club's presentation night on Saturday night.
It was his first since 2019 but it was some reward for a tough season for the club, who only managed the one win for the season.
"(Seven) is something I'm pretty proud of and it is good thing to have done at my home club," McCarthy said.
"That is real good.
"It was a tough year but it is always good to finish on a high."
McCarthy won four straight best and fairest awards from 2008 to 2011, in a period where he also won his Weissel Medal.
He was also named the club's best in their 2016 premiership season and most recently when he coached the club in 2019.
McCarthy also played his 250th club game during the season.
He has stepped down from coaching but will remain in a playing role in 2023.
The Bulls are still on a search for replacement as they look to rebuild their side after plummeting down the Group Nine ladder.
They were in second when the 2021 finals series was called off but after plenty of players left the club they picked up the wooden spoon this year.
McCarthy hopes getting some familiar faces to return, as well as looking to bring in some new talent, will help the Bulls bounce back.
"Hopefully we can try to get a few of those ex-local juniors back as they won't be on the player points system and then if you can get a few externals who are pretty handy to take those points up," he said.
"That's the key I think as you can't really afford to waste those points on people who aren't going to be regular first grade starters for you."
Meanwhile Jack Davidson took out the reserve grade best and fairest while Tessa McCann-Dillon won her second best and fairest award in leaguetag, after also coming out on top in 2017.
Clarrie Harris won the Weissel Cup best and fairest with Max Warr taking out the Sullivan Cup equivalent.
Sheree Stewart was named club person of the year with Harry Ward club player of the year.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
