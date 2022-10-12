The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe says unfinished business was a key reason for his re-commitment to the Goannas for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Rowe will stay at the helm of the Goannas for a fifth season with him set to form a new look coaching partnership with new co-coach Nelson Foley. Picture by Les Smith

Jeremy Rowe has confirmed that trying to break Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' 30 year premiership drought was a key motivator in his decision to recommit to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.