Jeremy Rowe has confirmed that trying to break Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' 30 year premiership drought was a key motivator in his decision to recommit to the club.
Rowe has recommitted to the Goannas for next year, with him set to form up a new line-up with Nelson Foley stepping up to join him as a co-coach for next season.
A former Goannas junior, Rowe signed on at MCUE for the 2019 season with hopes of leading the club to their first Riverina League premiership.
Now heading into his fifth year at the helm, Rowe says that he is as determined as ever to lead the Goannas to premiership success and break the long-standing drought.
"It's well documented and it's something that we are really comfortable in talking about," Rowe said.
"But when it comes to are we comfortable in having a 30 year premiership drought, no absolutely not we are not comfortable with that at all.
"We are fiercely determined to put an end to that, but we are comfortable in talking about the fact that it's there.
"It's definitely something that over the last four years and going into a fifth year has not been a burden but a key motivator for us."

Rowe's time at the helm of the Goannas has been a rather successful period with MCUE finishing in the top four in all four seasons.
However, a history of somewhat bad luck has resulted in MCUE not being able to breakthrough for a maiden Riverina League premiership.
"Obviously history shows that we haven't managed to get over the line yet," Rowe said.
"But I think for myself personally that particularly in the last three years there's been some really quantifiable reasons why I feel we haven't managed to achieve the ultimate success.
"We obviously had 2020 and 2021 almost ruined by Covid, then last year as much as we offer no excuses in regards to the disappointing way that our season finished in the elimination final to Turvey, the struggle is definitely real when you have 48 players play at first grade level."
After finishing the 2021 regular in second position, 2022 looked to be the season that it would all come together for the Goannas.
However consistent injuries throughout the season hampered the Goannas progress, and although they finished the back half of the year strong were bundled out in week one of finals.
"We spent most of the season having between 15 to 20 guys out of our first grade side," Rowe said.
"Making five, six, seven changes week to week, I'm really careful and wanting to make sure that no excuses are made for the way our season finished.
"But our lack of stability and continuity through the course of the season probably put us in a position where we saw nothing anywhere near our ceiling.
"I'm just so confident in the ceiling that we have and we saw it at times in the second half of the second half of the 2022 season, but certainly saw it on a regular basis in 2021."
While having gone through more than their fair share of bad luck over the last couple of seasons, Rowe is hoping they are able to have everything align for a run at the premiership in 2023.
"I honestly just feel that given a little bit of a stroke of luck not that's what we are going to rely on," he said.
"There is no reason why we can't go into this season really optimistic and feeling as if we are as good a chance as anybody to be competing in those big games at the end of the season.
"Obviously for us we make no bones about the fact that our goals will be to get the ultimate success and that's what all of our planning and plotting is going into is putting us into the best possible position to achieve that from this point forward."
