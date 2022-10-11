Cancer fundraising is about to get very fashionable as Frocktober makes its way to Wagga.
The month-long fundraiser aims to raise awareness and funds for vital ovarian cancer research through the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).
It's all about empowering people to 'Frock ovarian cancer' for a day, a week or the whole month of October, organisers say, and the simple act of wearing a frock could start a conversation about cancer.
Wagga's Judy Emberson is bringing a Frocktober event to the Wagga RSL this month, with a fashion parade with clothing by CityChic clothing store, as well as a light tea and entertainment.
Ms Emberson is determined to use the event to bring the deadly cancer to the fore and continue the work of her late sister Jill, who died of ovarian cancer in 2019.
Jill Emberson was a Newcastle based ABC journalist who became a high-profile advocate for ovarian cancer awareness and funding following her own diagnosis.
"It was a big step to go public, and she really shouldn't have, she was fighting cancer and horrendous chemotherapy. But she was desperate to find an answer, she didn't want to die," she said.
Ms Emberson said Jill was a driving force in several national improvements to ovarian cancer funding and treatment, and raised over $30 million for the cause.
One woman in Australia dies every eight hours from Ovarian cancer and as there is no screening for the disease, it is often caught too late.
The only way to confirm a diagnosis is by taking a biopsy during surgery and looking at the cells under a microscope.
And for Ms Emberson, that is too much to bear.
"When you find out it's usually stage three or four, which means you have one-to-five years," she said.
"My ultimate goal is to try and live an anti-cancer life."
The Frocktober event will take place at the Wagga RSL on Sunday October 30 from 2:00 - 5:00.
You can buy tickets here.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
