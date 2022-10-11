The Daily Advertiser

Frocktober event is being held to raise funds and awareness for Ovarian cancer

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frock model Megan Page, City Chic store manager Teena Hunt and Frocktober event organiser Judy-Ann Emberson. Picture by Les Smith

Cancer fundraising is about to get very fashionable as Frocktober makes its way to Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.