The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Local Court orders Jay Matthew Quinn off the road for 'engine testing' Porsche at 178km/h at Lake Albert

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 11 2022 - 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Local Court has ordered Jay Matthew Quinn off the road after the Riverina Highway Patrol caught him 'engine testing' a Porsche at 178km/h at Lake Albert.

A Wagga man has been fined and disqualified from driving for 12 months for dangerous driving at 178 kilometres per hour while performing an "engine test" south of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.