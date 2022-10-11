WAGGA footballer Harry Cunningham has signed a new deal at Sydney Swans.
Cunningham will extend his career at Sydney for a further two years, at least, after coming to terms for a new deal with the club.
The 28-year-old has amassed 161 games in a fine career already at Sydney, where he is also a member of the club's leadership group.
Cunningham had attracted interest from rival clubs throughout the AFL Trade Period but both parties were never interested in entertaining anything but a contract extension.
"I'm happy to be at the club for least another two years," Cunningham said.
"I've had some great times over the 11 years and I'm looking forward to many more and getting stuck into the work with this exciting young group we've got and give back to the club and our amazing fans."
Sydney Swans executive general manager football Charlie Gardiner said the club was thrilled to have Cunningham on board for another two years.
"Harry has been an important member of our playing group for many years, regularly matching it with the the best small forwards in the competition and has shown remarkable consistency throughout his whole career," Gardiner told the Swans website.
"Harry is an outstanding person and a highly respected member of our club, who leads by example and sets high standards for himself and his teammates.
"We're confident Harry will continue to play an important role as part of our defensive group over the next couple of seasons."
Injury ensured the past season was a frustrating one for Cunningham as an abdominal injury kept him sidelined for a seven-week period mid-season.
From there, he was only able to force himself back into the Sydney team for a couple of appearances as the substitute.
Despite this, Cunningham still had a big impact at the club and was recognised for his work off the field by being named a finalist for the 2022 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award for his long-term commitment to Redkite, which supports children with cancer and their families.
He was also Sydney's best clubman in 2018 and rising star in 2014.
