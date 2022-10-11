The Daily Advertiser

Wagga footballer Harry Cunningham signs new two-year deal at Sydney Swans

By Matt Malone
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:10am
Harry Cunningham has re-signed at Sydney Swans for a further two years.

