Parts of Wagga directed to evacuate before floodwater cuts route out

More than a dozen roads and streets in Wagga have been ordered to evacuate within the hour.
The NSW State Emergency Service is directing people specific streets in Moorong and Gobbagombalin to leave through the evacuation route on Tuesday afternoon, before the route is cut off by rising floodwaters.
Anyone in the following streets have been told to leave by 4.30pm due to the "dangerous floodwaters" of moderate flooding.
"You must evacuate before this time because evacuation routes will be closed due to floodwater," the SES said.
Those who stay may become trapped without power, water and other services.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water," the SES said.
Anyone leaving should take the Edward Street West evacuation route to join family, friends or other accommodation not affected by the flooding situation.
Emergency accommodation is available at the evacuation centre that has been established in Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showground on Urana Street for those unable to make alternative arrangements.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero immediately.
The SES advises the following:
