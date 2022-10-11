Parts of Wagga directed to evacuate before floodwater cuts route out

If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, use it now.

Gather your possessions for evacuation. These might include mobile phone, charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records.

Gather your pet(s) and companion animals for safe travel.

Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground that will not become an island.

Relocate waste containers, chemicals, and poisons well above floor level.

The safest option is to evacuate as early as possible to avoid additional hazards. Do not wait until the last minute.

Immediately move to a safer location away from present and potential flooding. Travel to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location away from present and potential flooding.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over on higher ground away from trees, drains, low-lying areas, and floodwater. Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of road hazards including mud, debris, and damaged roads or bridges.

Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater-it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.