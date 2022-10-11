The Daily Advertiser

Water NSW said it will reduce dam releases as Murrumbidgee River expected to peak on Wednesday evening

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 11 2022 - 10:00am
Part of McKnickle Road at Moorong has been closed and residents told to evacuate. Picture by Madeline Begley

Parts of Wagga were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon as the Murrumbidgee River continued to rise, with the river expected to peak by Wednesday evening.

