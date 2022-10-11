Parts of Wagga were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon as the Murrumbidgee River continued to rise, with the river expected to peak by Wednesday evening.
More than a dozen roads and streets in Wagga were given evacuation orders on Tuesday with only an hours notice.
The SES directed people from specific streets in Moorong and Gobbagombalin to leave for fear that evacuation routes would eventually be cut off by rising floodwaters.
Similar orders were also issued with short notice for the Wilks park area at around 5.45pm Tuesday evening.
SES public information officer Lachlan Gilchrist said the late notice came after water levels increased sooner than expected. But an "enormous amount of preparation" in the preceding days meant the orders "shouldn't have come as a surprise", he said.
"The main concern is people who don't have easy access in and out of roads in some of these communities. Those roads will become inundated and unsafe to cross," he said.
But SES deputy incident controller Shane Hargrave told a community meeting in north Wagga on Tuesday that the outlook has improved since Monday night.
Mr Hargrave said that he is "quite comfortable" that isolation triggers will not be needed for north Wagga after the river peaked lower than expected at Gundagai in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The river stood at 8.52m as of 7.00 pm Tuesday evening, and is expected to peak around 9.30 metres Wednesday evening, according to BoM.
Water NSW has announced it will reduce dam releases ahead of more rain this week, after making several large-scale releases in recent months.
On Tuesday, Water NSW said it would "maintain carefully calculated Burrinjuck Dam releases to reduce the storage level".
And plans to cut back before forecast rain "generates more downstream tributary flooding and inflow to the dam".
The level at Burrinjuck sat at 104.3 per cent of capacity yesterday, up from 91.8 per cent a week ago. It was then hit with consecutive weekend inflow peaks totalling 400 GL - equivalent to approximately 40 per cent of the dam's storage capacity.
The dam is currently discharging at a rate of 60 gigalitres per day, Water NSW said.
The BoM said it expects that additional rainfall this week will further exacerbate the flooding situation across southern NSW and Victoria.
There will be a cold front and low-pressure system with widespread heavy rainfall from Wednesday, bringing up to 45mm of rain to Wagga.
There will be a high chance of showers on Wednesday afternoon, with Thursday bearing the brunt of the wet conditions with up to 20mm predicted.
"Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas, especially in northern Victoria, Tasmania and the Riverina of New South Wales are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings," a bureau spokesperson said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
