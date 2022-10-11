A Wagga dad who is lucky to be alive after a serious motorcycle crash in which saw his right leg amputated has personally thanked the first responders responsible for giving him a second chance at life.
Sean Sudholz was out riding with a group of mates on November 15, 2020, when he misjudged a turn and ended up going off Oxley Bridge Road at Maxwell and directly into a tree.
First responders hadn't been aware of the extent of Mr Sudholz's injuries, who was just 22 at the time, until they arrived at the scene to find Mr Sudholz with a seriously injured right leg.
On Tuesday the now 24-year-old, a father to a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy, for the first time reunited with the paramedics and police officers who tended to him that fateful day.
Among the first on the scene were NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamonn Purcell and Wagga paramedics Igor Kadic, who couldn't make the reunion, and Michael Cooke.
NSW Police senior constable Shannon Gates was also at the scene of the crash and at the reunion on Tuesday.
While nervous about the reunion, Mr Sudholz said he had wanted to thank the first responders in person for some time before he was able to make it happen.
"I just want to thank every first responder there, whether it's the police, ambulance or fire," he said.
"Every day that I was in the hospital all I could think of was how grateful I was for them keeping me alive so I could still see my family and friends, especially my son."
Although recovery is a long process for Mr Sudholz, it is more than he had thought he would have after being almost certain he had been on his deathbed.
"When I was in the hospital, I'm not exactly sure what I was given, a bunch of good stuff, but I had sworn I could see myself floating above myself, I could see myself below myself, if that makes sense," he said.
NSW Ambulance paramedic Michael Cooke said when they first received the call the only information they had was that a motorcyclist had come off his bike.
After seeing the injuries on Mr Sudholz's leg Mr Cooke said they prioritised controlling the bleeding and worked towards stabilising him.
"For me, it's a good day when you feel like you have done good," Mr Cooke said.
"Not all of them go well, but the thing that makes it easier to cope with is that we know we have done all we can to save someone's life.
"There's satisfaction in knowing that we have done all we can and that we have done our job well and I think that helps us to cope with the bad days."
Senior Constable Shannon Gates a reunion like this isn't something they get often.
"On the day I didn't think he may have made it so it's good seeing him out and about," she said.
Still a lover of motorcycles, Mr Sudholz is holding on to the day when he can safely get back on a bike, but in the meantime, he has a new goal.
"I'm hoping to one day break the record for Paralympics Bench, which is 310 kilograms," he said.
"I want to make something of myself so that one day I can one day give back to the first responders that were there and I also just want to make my son proud."
Just 40 kilograms away from hitting the desired weight, Mr Sudholz is spending four days a week training.
"I just want to be as strong as possible," he said.'
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
