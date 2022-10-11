A new date for The Rock's inaugural show and rodeo could mean the event will be bigger and better than ever before according to organisers.
The event had been planned for this Saturday but was postponed due to recent rainfall turning The Rock's Showground into slosh.
The Rock Show Society president Ann Taylor said a meeting was held on Tuesday morning to determine if the event would be postponed or cancelled for this year altogether.
"The show has been postponed for November 12, which was confirmed at 10.00 am Tuesday morning," she said.
"There's no way we could have had the show on these grounds this Saturday the way the weather has been, and especially if we're going to get more rain."
The Rock rodeo producer John 'Happy' Gill said this year will be the first in several years that a rodeo will be part of the show.
"Many years ago, rodeos went hand-in-hand with shows, that's just the way it was," he said.
"A rodeo is exciting no matter where you go."
Mr Gill said the date change is an advantage as the original date clashes with several other shows.
"This could be a good thing to postpone it," he said.
Ms Taylor said they are hoping the change of date will be helpful for them.
"If we don't get too much more rain, it should be a good day," Ms Taylor said.
"I hope people still support us."
