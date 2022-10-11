Osborne's Nick Madden is feeling confident ahead of the upcoming AFL Draft in late November, with the ruckman recently making his final statement to recruiters at the combine over the weekend.
Madden said it was a good few days at the combine, with him having the opportunity to get to know some of the players who he has been competing against this year.
"It was a good experience," Madden said.
"It was good to see all the boys that you have been playing all year and getting to compare yourself to them and get to know them a little bit."
Madden is touted as one of the most physical imposing prospects of this years class with his toughness being one of his strengths.
He showcased this first hand at the combine, with the young ruckman completing four of the five tests with a stress fracture in his ankle.
Although not totally pleased with his results, Madden was glad to have at least completed four of the five tests and was hopeful it made him look resilient as he battled through the injury.
"I had the MRI on the Saturday night and we did the testing the next day," he said.
"I did most of the testing bar the 2km time trial and it was a bit awkward because I found out it was a stress fracture.
"I didn't do as well as I would've liked to, but at least I got something on the board and it might make me look a bit resilient hopefully."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
After a couple of interrupted seasons on the field, Madden made up for it this season with him spending time across four teams this season.
His season started with four games for the Giants Academy in the NAB League before going home to play with Osborne in the Hume League from rounds four through eight.
Following that he had a fantastic campaign at the AFL National Championships with the Allies before again returning to Osborne.
Madden would also make his VFL debut late in the season for the GWS Giants before helping Osborne make it through to the Hume League grand final where they faced Holbrook.
In total, Madden lined up for 20 games throughout 2022 with him glad to have the opportunity to return to the field and play against some of the best young players in the country.
"It's been good just to play against the best boys," he said.
"Also to get a full year in after the last few interrupted years."
After an injury interrupted pre-season, Madden was just glad that he was able to make up lost ground and still put in a good account of himself.
"It's been good, but not ideal because I didn't really have a pre-season," he said.
"I missed three months over pre-season, but it's been a pretty good year overall apart from the fact that we lost at Osborne."
With a little over a month until the draft begins, Madden feels confident that he has done all he could to try and land a spot on an AFL list for next season.
"I've done all I can footy wise," he said.
"Hopefully I can keep getting fitter after I recover from this ankle, but I'm feeling pretty confident heading into it.
"I maybe out for two months, but hopefully I can get running in six weeks.
"It's pretty disappointing, but I'll just do as much as I can off the legs."
After having experienced a bit more senior footy that many of the other draft prospects, Madden is hoping that his experience playing country footy may give him an advantage ahead of next season.
"It definitely helps playing against some more mature bodies in the Hume League," he said.
"Hopefully it helps me out."
