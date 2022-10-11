Letters: Variety the spice of life in Letters to the Editor section

There are some lovely leafy and green suburbs in our major cities, where the average home sells for circa $1 million or more. These suburbs are the wealthiest and most desirable in their capital cities.
The residents are usually described as of the "professional" classes.
For some reason several residents of these suburbs regularly write to The Daily Advertiser Letters to the Editor page.
As an example, there is a regular correspondent from Myrtle Bank, a very prestigious suburb of Adelaide, in South Australia. He is joined by two others from Magill and Panorama, equally leafy green suburbs of Adelaide.
Ditto: the regular correspondents from Hawthorn and Kew in Melbourne, in Victoria, suburbs of lovely period homes and old established parks and gardens.
The correspondents are prolific in their Letters to the Editor at The Daily Advertiser. I wonder if they also submit the same letters to other media.
Perhaps they spend much of their time copy and pasting their letter to every print media editorial address they can find in Australia. Such dedication must be admirable and maybe The Daily Advertiser is not the only receiver of their epistles.
The pity is, all of them have but one point of view to provide, or the latest variation of the one point of view, or the same argument rehashed over and over again. Totally boring for your readers.
I wish more of our local writers would submit some genuinely interesting Letters to the Editor so we don't have to suffer the almost daily diatribes from these people.
I am sure, too, that this would cheer your readers up no end, if there was more variety on the "Letters" page.
We have all been hacked.
What happened with Optus was predictable as storage of that much information would be tempting to a multitude of people.
Unless they change the cypher code daily to access this information, then these people will eventually crack the code.
The pollies have been asleep at the wheel when it comes to cybersecurity as with social media, they are profiling you with your comments and searches. Over the last 40 years technology has changed so fast and the pollies are only taking a finger-in-the-dyke approach.
It should be mandatory to delete all information of a customer after maybe six months once they are no longer a customer.
Why are all the social media companies storing your information for years - this takes up large computer storage and with the continual accessing it requires large cooling systems.
This private information should be deleted after maybe six months - if you want to store then do it on your own system.
This leads to an interesting fact, that the amount of power these computer and cooling systems require so we can access internet information is staggering - have heard of a figure which puts it in front of the airline industry.
