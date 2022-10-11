Wagga's rugby league juniors have benefited from non-competitive games following Group Nine's adaptation of the NRL's Player Development Framework (PDF).
While junior rugby league competitions across the state await confirmation they must adapt the framework, Wagga is ahead of the curve, having implemented the PDF from the start of the 2022 season.
The PDF in a five principle plan designed to deliver "age and stage appropriate" rugby league. Most shockingly the plan delays the start of full-contact league and removes competitive games for primary school aged children.
Group Nine Juniors president Ian Mortimer said the framework has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the junior competition in Wagga.
While there was initially some hesitation from parents, Mortimer said having open conversations with them about what the PDF entails helped them understand the changes and research behind them.
Mortimer said that the PDF will future proof rugby league and relieves pressure from children and coaches going through the junior competition.
On the removal of competitive games until the end of under 12s, Mortimer said he isn't naive and knows children will keep score on their own.
"They know who wins, kids know who win, but you don't need a parent up a referee because there is a result on the line," Mortimer said.
"It's for the parents and the coaches to stop putting pressure on the kids for a result."
Reflecting on his own experience, Mortimer spoke on an under 10s game in a previous season when he had decided to not play two boys late in a tight game. With pressure from all around to make sure his team got the win, Mortimer said he didn't consider individual experiences at games.
"The only reason I was put in that position is because I was trying to get a result for a group of kids. I wasn't thinking about everyone and their experience because the pressure was there from our parents, from the other team, from the kids that tackled their asses out, to make a decision to sit these two kids out and then they're no longer involved. I feel bad about it," he said.
"That doesn't happen under this model."
Additionally, Mortimer said the removal of scores from primary-aged games is building better players.
He said players are trying more things, attempting to score more, and getting better opportunities to play in different roles.
"We've over-coached all these kids from a young age and none of them really have this creative independent streak to do what they want to do," Mortimer said.
The PDF also pushes back against early specialisation and instead of running representative teams, focuses on holistic well-being.
Mortimer, whose son was part of the under 12 Rise program this year, said it was one of the best league experiences he has had.
Alongside building league skills, the program focuses on life skills and development, rather than taking a 'how to make it to the NRL' approach.
"It's developing character in kids," Mortimer said.
"The things that they learn in the Rise program, it's not about how you're going to make it, it's about showing respect to others, having etiquette on social media, general health and fitness, mental health, all things that are relevant to kids that age and they're not having a bloke with a clipboard walks around and says this kid is better purely because he's bigger."
