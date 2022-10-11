Wet weather, ground closures, and evacuations won't stop North Wagga from getting their 2023 women's football season under way.
Five pregnancies and several players moving out of Wagga has gutted the Saints team ahead of February's season and women's football coordinator Sarah Harmer said they are keen get their pre-season started as soon as possible.
Harmer said she'd been at McPherson Oval on Monday and that the ground was in good condition so she was unsure why Wagga City Council hasn't opened it.
With watch and act warnings across parts of North Wagga Harmer said the club is taking care to ensure their pre-season is safe moving forward for all their players.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Obviously for the protection of the oval and people, if there is a flood then we wouldn't want to be out there at that time but otherwise if it all looks good, like it has, I just don't understand why we can't use it," Harmer said.
While many clubs in the league own their ovals, North Wagga pays an annual fee to council for access to the ground.
Though the club is used to relocating training sessions when ovals are closed, Harmer said they're forced to pay again when training at other ovals.
Harmer said it was a big ask on the club to find alternative training locations and dip into club funds a second time when McPherson is closed.
As the women's team looks to begin pre-season training, Harmer said it is important to get the team together as soon as possible.
"We're hoping that we still get to train, otherwise we're still going try and catch up either on netball court or at any park really, just to show that we're committed to the team," she said.
Also hoping to kick start their pre-season preparations is CSU, who had planned on holding a come and try session.
Gab Goldsworthy said the university-based team can struggle with numbers as the season starts before the university year.
Goldsworthy said unsavoury weather predictions for Thursday means the club has pushed back their come and try day.
"Our season last year was a little bit restricted by player number, so we're hoping to engage some of the first and second years prior to them going home for holidays," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.