East Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Luke Cuthbert overcame an injury-plagued second half of the season to capture his first senior best and fairest at the Hawks.
Cuthbert became the first winner of the Barry Suckling Medal when taking out the senior football best and fairest at the Hawks' presentation night on Saturday.
Cuthbert held off last year's winner, Harry Fitzsimmons, to win by four votes.
In an impressive effort from the 23-year-old, Cuthbert still managed to take the win despite not polling a vote after round eight as hamstring and shoulder injuries derailed his season.
Cuthbert was honoured to take out the award 18 years after his father Darren did.
"I was lost for words. It was a bit of a shock but yeah it was pretty special, being the first Barry Suckling Medal and him being there," Cuthbert said.
"It meant a lot and my old man won one in 2004 so it's good to be on the trophy with him."
Cuthbert, who has re-signed for 2023, described his season as up and down.
"At the start of the year, I was probably enjoying my footy as much as I had for a long time," he said.
"I was at the stage where I was getting a bit over footy but I done a pre-season and probably wasn't as fit as I would have liked to have been but I was half fit and playing a bit of good footy and then did my hammy.
"I never really got it right, I suppose. I had one week off and came back against Marrar and did it straight away. I missed four weeks after that and tried to get it right but just never got it right. I needed to start playing and then I did my shoulder against Barellan, so I was in the wars a bit."
A couple of highlights on the night were the renaming of a couple of the awards.
On the back of the Barry Suckling Medal in first grade, EWK's reserve grade best and fairest was named the Luke Adams Medal, won by Daniel Smallwood on the night.
The Hawks also renamed the clubman of the year medal the Ken Reynolds Trophy, won on Saturday by Brad Miller.
In first grade, Kade Rowbotham won player's player and coach's award, while Jeremy Piercy took most consistent.
Cassidy Cox took out the women's football best and fairest.
In netball, Holly Nelson took out the A grade best and fairest, with Jaimee Smith runner up. Brydie Kean took out coach's award.
Kelly Bloomfield (A reserve), Skye Vickery (B grade), Kyra Jackson (C grade) and Taite Jessop (under 17) won the lower grade netball best and fairests.
Bloomfield also won netballer of the year, while Jeremy Piercy won the Bob Phillips Award for Hawker of the Year and the Greg Leech Memorial for special achievement.
The Joan Lovell Award for best lady clubman went to Kristie Brown, while Vicki Grieve won the North-Flanagan Family club spirit award.
Jarrad Boumann took home the Martha (Nan) Argus Award for leading goalkicker.
