Modern, versatile, low maintenance

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This impressive Gobbagombalin home offers a rare opportunity for buyers boasting comfort, space and style.
Full of modern comforts, this stunning home delivers an engaging sense of style, versatility and low-maintenance living, ideally laid out for growing families or those looking to downsize in comfort.
"This home offers an increasingly rare opportunity for first home buyers or downsizers to purchase in the "near new" bracket and secure a modern, secure and functional home at a price point which is hard to find," selling agent Chris Ward said.
The flexible floorplan features three good-sized bedrooms, two with built -in robes while the main bedroom features a sizable ensuite and walk-in robe.
"The ensuite is designed intelligently with exceptional storage in the vanity as well as comfort and relaxation accounted for in the size of the shower," Chris said.
The generous lounge offers a place to unwind whilst the expansive kitchen with stainless-steel appliances opens up to the everyday dining/living area.
"Year-round comfort is accounted for with ducted evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating, as well as separate gas/wood fire for the lovers of natural warmth," Chris said.
"The main bathroom would suit a young family perfectly, with plenty of space being allowed for and bath facilities for a soak after a long day or ideal for those with younger children."
The design aspect is tied together with modern neutral colour schemes.
Framed by classy low-maintenance landscaped gardens, the yards lend themselves to small families, or even dog lovers with the home located close to the off-leash dog park and walking trails.
"A substantial powered shed at the rear has been positioned masterfully with full side to rear access and enough room to store a caravan or boat alongside the home even without occupying the shed," Chris said.
Entertaining is taken care of via a comfortable alfresco area, which catches the afternoon sun and provides seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Perfectly positioned within the progressive suburb of Gobbagombalin.
With easy access to all levels of schooling including Estella Public School, Riverina Anglican College and Charles Sturt University.
This home is also close to local parks, walking trails and the off-leash dog park.
