The Daily Advertiser

'Confident': HSC exams begin for Wagga's Year 12 students

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of rigorous study and preparation, Sophie Edmunds and Caitlin Wheeler are feeling quietly confident as they head into their HSC exams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.