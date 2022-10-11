After months of rigorous study and preparation, Sophie Edmunds and Caitlin Wheeler are feeling quietly confident as they head into their HSC exams.
The pair, who are both enrolled at Mater Dei Catholic College, are among more than 68,000 students from across NSW who will be sitting English paper one on Wednesday morning.
As the official opener to the HSC assessment period, the exam marks the start of a hectic four weeks for Wagga's Year 12 students.
Sophie, 17, has spent the past few weeks cramming in as much study as possible, while taking much-needed breaks to go for walks or catch up with friends.
"I've just been trying to prepare all my notes, go through as many past papers as possible and the teachers have also been so supportive," she said.
Caitlin, 18, has been balancing study for each of her five subjects, while also ensuring she takes time to relax so she doesn't "burn out too early".
"At the moment I've been trying to focus a bit more on English because we have it the next two days, but mostly it's been an equal spread so I'm confident in each of them," she said.
Despite the pressures of the next few weeks, the pair can't help but get excited when they think about how they'll be feeling when it all wraps up.
"I'm super happy with all the work I've put in over the last couple of years and I think for all that to pay off is going to be very rewarding," Sophie said.
Achieve Tutoring director Tamara Jones-Hood expects this year's graduating cohort to perform well in the HSC, off the back of the skills they developed during lockdown.
"Because they've been challenged by COVID, they've become really resilient and independent learners," she said.
Dr Jones-Hood's advice for the students was to "practice, practice, practice" and remember their results won't define the rest of their lives.
"Take a couple of deep breaths to try and calm down that inevitable adrenaline ... and just really carefully read the questions multiple times," she said.
Week 1:
Wednesday, Oct 12
Thursday, Oct 13
Friday, Oct 14
Week 2:
Monday, Oct 17
Tuesday, Oct 18
Wednesday, Oct 19
Thursday, Oct 20
Friday, Oct 21
Week 3:
Monday, Oct 24
Tuesday, Oct 25
Wednesday, Oct 26
Thursday, Oct 27
Friday, Oct 28
Week 4:
Monday, Oct 31
Tuesday, Nov 1
Wednesday, Nov 2
Thursday, Nov 3
Friday, Nov 4
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
