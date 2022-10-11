The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will have Jeremy Rowe and Nelson Foley at the helm for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 11 2022
Jeremy Rowe will lead the Goannas for a fifth season with Nelson Foley set to join him in the role for next season as co-coaches. Picture by Les Smith

Jeremy Rowe will be joined by Nelson Foley as co-coaches of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for next season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

