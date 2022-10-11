The Daily Advertiser

Young guns Max Findlay and Amy Belfanti win Charles Sturt University's best and fairest awards

By Matt Malone
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:06am, first published 1:00am
First grade football award winners Andrew Dickins, Lachie Moore, Max Findlay, Nick Myers and Sam Barrow at Charles Sturt University's presentation night on Saturday. Picture supplied

TALENTED teenager Max Findlay has been rewarded for a breakout season with Charles Sturt University's best and fairest.

