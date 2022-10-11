TALENTED teenager Max Findlay has been rewarded for a breakout season with Charles Sturt University's best and fairest.
Findlay was one of the big reasons behind the Bushpigs' push into finals and it showed with his win in the club's best and fairest at the presentation night on Saturday.
Findlay finished ahead of last year's top two, Lachie Moore and Andrew Dickins, who tied for runners up.
CSU defenders Sam Barrow (most consistent) and Nick Myers (coach's award) were also recognised.
CSU coach Travis Cohalan had high praise for Findlay, labelling him a deserved winner of the best and fairest.
"Absolutely. He had a great year," Cohalan said.
"For a 19-year-old kid, I've coached a lot of players over my time now at Mango and CSU, a lot of younger players as well, but I'd say I haven't met one or coached a player that works as hard as he does.
"He gets everything he can get out of himself, he constantly wants to improve, his fitness and work rate is just enormous. His work ethic and application, you couldn't question it.
"I'm a big believer in life you get the rewards if you do the work and he's definitely done the work and he's got a nice personal accolade that he's thoroughly deserved."
In A grade netball, Farrer League Rising Star winner Amy Belfanti took out CSU's best and fairest award.
Romy Stephens was runner up, with Jasmin Campbell-Brown picking up the coach's award.
Courtney Hagedoorn (A reserve), Georgie Quade (B grade), Gabbie Forrest (C grade) took out the lower grade netball best and fairests.
Mathea Michie (B grade) and Jessica Heaslip (C grade) were winners of the best and fairests from the Wagga netball teams.
Aaron James won CSU's reserve grade football best and fairest.
In the club awards, Campbell Watt was named best first year footballer, while Lucy Ennis took out best first year netballer.
Matthew Young was named football volunteer of the year, while Jess Condell won netball volunteer of the year.
Kelsey Hanlon was named clubperson of the year.
