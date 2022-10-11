The Daily Advertiser

Husband and wife duo Brenton and Shantell Gannon take home medals at NABBA NSW State Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shantell and Brenton Gannon spent eight months preparing for the NABBA NSW State Championships. Picture supplied

Husband and wife duo Brenton and Shantell Gannon swapped the lollies for lifts and cookies for cardio, leading into the National Amateur Body-Building Association (NABBA) NSW State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.