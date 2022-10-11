Husband and wife duo Brenton and Shantell Gannon swapped the lollies for lifts and cookies for cardio, leading into the National Amateur Body-Building Association (NABBA) NSW State Championships.
Eight months of dedication was rewarded when Brenton won first place in the bodybuilding novice and second place in the bodybuilding open sections.
Not to be left behind, Shantell impressed the judges in her bodybuilding debut, returning home third in bikini novice and fourth in bikini open.
The pair said it's been a long eight months of training and tracking process to get to this point, analysing every inch of their body for symmetry and proportion.
"Your whole body's got to be in proportion to try and get everything to look good. You don't want to have big shoulders, big chest, and any other lagging body parts, they've all got to be nice and in flow as well," Brenton said.
With two young children, the duo have balanced parenting duties with training sessions, and full-time work, since February.
"It's pretty difficult at times but we managed to get through it," Brenton said.
"At four o'clock every morning we get up and we do cardio at home with the treadmill and the bike, while the two kids are still in bed asleep."
This is just the start of a massive training schedule that included an additional morning session and afternoon gym trips before picking up their children from care.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The pair said it had been challenging physically and mentally, restricting their lives so much.
With their tight training schedules due to relax soon, the pair are ready for a break and are looking forward to spending more time with their children.
"It has been challenging that I couldn't see the kids as much because we kind of like tag teaming with them. It was like, I'm at home with the girls, you can go to the gym, and vice versa," Brenton said.
But their sacrifices paid off, with both Shantell and Brenton qualifying for the national championships later this month.
Shantell has decided she's reached her goals for this year and won't compete again, but Brenton is looking forward to taking it to the next level.
With an 18-month-old baby, Shantell said she was amazed with the changes she saw her body go through.
"After you have a kid, you have a different look at the way you feel about your body, so that made it a little bit harder, but then once we started seeing results, it was really good," Shantell said.
"I lost a lot of weight within the last eight months and my body changed absolutely dramatically. Looking at the photos over the weeks or of the weekend, it still doesn't feel like that's how I look."
The pair said it took more than just the two of them to get this far though, with a whole community backing them into the competition.
From trainers, gym and supplement sponsorships, to their online community, there's been plenty of people encouraging them along the way.
Tracking their progress on Instagram, the duo have created digital diaries, where they can see exactly how far they've come.
Brenton will compete at the Lee Priest Classic National Championship in Sydney on October 23.
Still feeling a high from his win on Saturday, Brenton said he is excited for what is to come.
"I wanted to try, I wanted to win first, that was my goal, and I checked out on the weekend. I was completely over the moon and being able to do that with my wife was an amazing experience," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to next weekend. There's some very good competition there and I feel fairly confident heading in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.