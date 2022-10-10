North Wagga Public School will move suburbs on Tuesday, while several more roads have been shut as a swollen Murrumbidgee River continues to rise.
The NSW Department of Education confirmed on Monday afternoon North Wagga Public School would be operating from Turvey Park Public School after receiving advice the suburb could be cut off by rising floodwaters as soon as Tuesday morning.
Parents of students were contacted by email, and North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley said a return to the school would be determined at a later date.
Ms Standley said she isn't sure yet when they will be able to return to the Hampden Avenue grounds, as it will depend on the advice they are given by emergency services in coming days.
"While the school will not be affected by the rising water, families outside of the North Wagga village will not be able to have access in or out," Ms Standley said.
"As a precautionary measure we are enacting the school flood response plan and evacuating the school.
"We would encourage that students work from home if possible, however space will be available for teaching and learning at Turvey and we will endeavour to complete the same learning grids face-to-face that will be loaded on Google Classroom."
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education (DoE) said the decision to operate at Turvey Park comes after advice from emergency services around anticipated flood levels.
"The school will continue to communicate with families and work with emergency services to ensure all staff and students remain safe," the spokesperson said.
NWPS excursions planned for Tuesday and Wednesday will go ahead, as will Chords choir. The school community will be kept updated through the school's Facebook page and app, Ms Standley said.
Wagga SES has warned the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga, which was steady at 7.72m at 6pm on Monday, will likely peak on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is advising the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga may exceed the moderate flood level of 9 metres overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
The bureau predicts the river level may reach around 9.30 metres on Wednesday morning, resulting in moderate flooding.
The DoE spokesperson said as at Monday afternoon Wagga High School looks set on operating as per usual.
Wagga City Council has shut several more roads due to the flooding, which now includes the following:
Wagga City Council reported that based on previous flood events, Eunony Bridge Road and Gardiner Street at North Wagga are also likely to be closed when the river reaches 8.5 metres and may remain closed for several days.
Residents can view any updated closures to local roads online at https://wagga.nsw.gov.au/services/emergencies/floods/flooding-events.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
