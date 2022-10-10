The Daily Advertiser
Free

North Wagga Public School evacuates to Turvey Park as river threatens to cut off suburb

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley, her colleagues and students will relocate to Turvey Park as the Murrumbidgee River continues its rise. Picture by Madeline Begley

North Wagga Public School will move suburbs on Tuesday, while several more roads have been shut as a swollen Murrumbidgee River continues to rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.