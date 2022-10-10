TOP Wagga jockey Nick Heywood is ready to ride the race of his life after being booked to ride Canberra sprinter Cavalier Charles in the $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) on Saturday.
Heywood conceded it will be one of the biggest races of his career when he looks to continue his strong association with the Matthew Dale-trained sprinter on a big day of racing at Randwick on Saturday.
The 26-year-old has ridden Cavalier Charles in six races for four wins, a second and a fourth and will replace Tyler Schiller, who rides Front Page, on the six-year-old.
Heywood conceded it will be one of the biggest rides of his career and was extremely grateful to connections for the ride.
"Obviously it's one of the biggest races I've probably ridden in my career so to Matt (Dale) and Michael Thomas to giving me the opportunity was pretty good," Heywood said.
"I've ridden the horse numerous times for a fair bit of success.
"He's one of those horses, he's very versatile, you can put him anywhere. He runs, he travels and he tries hard. He's going to be out there giving his all anyway."
Heywood could also see the ironic side of it all after landing the ride on Cavalier Charles following the decision of Another One's connections to opt for Willie Pike.
Earlier this year, Heywood chose Another One over Cavalier Charles for the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick, a race he ended up winning.
"It's funny how fate works," he said.
"The Country Championships, I had the choice of him and Another One, and this time I obviously didn't have the choice of Another One but it's funny how fate works, where I've got the opportunity on this bloke to ride him in a race at a more suitable distance for him."
Heywood admits it will be a weird feeling going up against Another One for the first time in his career after piloting him in eight of his 16 career starts.
"Yeah, look, I don't think I've been up against him, to be fair," he said.
"I haven't been out of a place on Another One in his career.
"I just never got offered the ride, they wanted to go with a city jockey, that's their choice and good luck to them."
Cavalier Charles is a $21 chance with Bet 365 for Saturday's Kosciuszko.
He ran a fast-finishing fifth first-up at Randwick last month and Heywood believes he is a legitimate winning chance.
"It wouldn't surprise me if he did win," he said.
"He ran good first-up in town a couple of weeks ago in a (Benchmark) 88. He's going back to a country race, the best of the country horses we've got and I can't see him running a bad race.
"He fits the category of that if they go quick, he's going to get the last crack and if they go slow, he's still got that good turn of foot. It won't surprise me, if they come out and won but he's not going to get beaten far if he doesn't either.
"It's only a couple of lengths between the whole field. Horses that are first up are probably going to feel the pinch late, where other horses are second, third, fourth up, so they're going to strip fitter aren't they?"
Cavalier Charles will carry 56 kilograms in Saturday's feature. That will be some effort for the tall Heywood but he's committed to making the weight.
"I'm getting there. It's not easy," he said.
"I do it consistently throughout each season, each year, so if anyone's going to be good at losing weight, it's going to be me.
"I've been running a fair bit. I won't be sitting in the spa until Friday and Saturday."
It's all part of a work ethic Heywood is committed to in a bid to get the most out of his career.
"I go to Canberra a fair bit now. Matty (Dale), he's looking after me, so when he wants me to go over, I go over. All those days, the hard work of driving there, it's getting rewarded and I'm lucky enough to get the ride on the back of the hard work I'm putting in," he said.
"I've done both (Cavalier Charles) jump outs prior to his first run, he's in good order, he looks good, he feels good, he ticks all of the boxes so hopefully he can get a nice run in transit and he should be there in the end.
"Matty uses me a fair bit in the country. Mr Thomas, he likes to use me as well. It's off the back of hard work, it's all about opportunities and you can't win them if you're not in the race so you've got to take them when you get them and I've worked hard to get this opportunity and whatever happens will happen I guess."
