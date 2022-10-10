The Daily Advertiser
Free

Prepare to be cut off by floodwaters, SES warns North Wagga as Murrumbidgee River rises

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
October 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Wagga residents have been urged to prepare for the suburb to be cut off by rising floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.