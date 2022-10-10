North Wagga residents have been urged to prepare for the suburb to be cut off by rising floodwaters.
The State Emergency Service [SES] on Monday morning specified 16 streets in the suburb and Cartwrights Hill as being particularly susceptible to the changing river heights, with those living in the area subject to watch and act warnings and told to prepare to isolate, and the entire North Wagga village told to prepare to be cut off from the rest of the city.
"Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work and educational commitments," the SES said.
"You may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
Anyone in Wilks Park were at the same time told to prepare for evacuation, should the need arise.
A moderate flood level is expected to be reached when the river passes 9 metres at Wagga later on Tuesday, and potentially peak at 9.3m on Wednesday morning, the State Emergency Service [SES] advises, while Gundagai's heavy flooding has already cut access along the banks and floodplains.
Bridges were underwater and a number of roads closed around Gundagai as the Murrumbidgee approached the town's major flood level of 9 metres on Monday night.
SES incident controller Shane Hargrave told residents assembled in the North Wagga Hall that plans for the suburb would not waver much from the last flood event just six weeks ago.
"Essentially, we're in a situation that's quite similar," he said.
"This time I do believe that we will go over 9 metres but ... with that, our plan remains the same as last time.
"We will put out what we now call a watch and act ... rather than an evacuation for North Wagga.
"Getting close to 9.3m - if anything does go wrong and it does come higher - we are prepared to still be able to provide services to the community."
North Wagga Public School students will work from home or Turvey Park Public School in the coming days after the Hampden Avenue grounds were evacuated on Monday afternoon.
Those living in Cooradook, Marah, Gardiner, Boorooma, Burilda, Mill, Davison, East, Cooramin and Fuller streets, as well as residents and businesses of Oura Road and Hampden Avenue, are directly affected by the prepare to isolate warning.
Cartwrights Hill residents in Cooramin and Wright streets, and Moorong residents in Flowerdale Road and Scott Street, are subject to the same warning, with all affected urged to monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated.
Floodwater will not recede as quickly as usual, Mr Hargrave said, as water continues to spill from Burrinjuck Dam, and predicted rains from tomorrow to Friday will mean closer monitoring of the situation.
Downstream residents should stay informed, the SES said, with Narrandera's minor flooding expected to reach moderate levels on Friday.
The Murrumbidgee is likely to pass 6 metres at Carrathool on Tuesday and reach the moderate flood level of 7 metres late next week.
For emergency flood or storm help, call the SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero immediately.
