Tumut, Wagga City take out SIRU sevens title

Wagga City women's side backed up their good start to the SIRU sevens to take out this year's title.
In the second running of the series, which was first introduced in 2020, Wagga City went one better than their efforts in the first leg to win at Leeton on Saturday.
Southern Inland premiers CSU claimed the first leg at Conolly Rugby Complex last month but did not back up at Leeton.
It put Wagga City in the box seat and they took advantage of the small field to come away with the trophy.
While there were only four women's teams entered, and six clubs took part in the men's Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan was still pleased to have the series on the rugby calendar.
"It was good," Heffernan said.
"The conditions were good, it wasn't hot and it wasn't cold and the footy is getting better and better.
"It showed with the teams who put in the work, like the Leeton men's team, saw the rewards as a result."
Tumut was also rewarded for their consistency to take out the men's event.
After winning the first leg in Wagga they were beaten by Leeton in the final on Saturday.
However their consistency saw them take out the overall prize.
Parramatta NRLW player Tess Staines, who won the Alicia Lucas Medal when she played for CSU last year, also took part on Saturday.
However the Leeton product lined up for Albury.
"It was nice to see people like Tess Staines running around in rugby union again," Heffernan said.
"It's a good opportunity to have some players who don't usually play rugby union come and play some sevens."
Both men's and women's teams will now be selected to take part in the Capital sevens in Canberra later this month.
Southern Inland's best will take on each of the Canberra clubs in a competition on October 22.
