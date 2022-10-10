The Daily Advertiser

Tumut, Wagga City take out SIRU sevens title

Wagga City celebrates their SIRU sevens success at Leeton on Saturday.

Wagga City women's side backed up their good start to the SIRU sevens to take out this year's title.

