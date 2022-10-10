Turvey Park's Cal Dooley has been rewarded for an excellent first year at the club after winning the Bulldogs best and fairest from young midfielder Ethan Weidemann.
Dooley who played 16 games for the Bulldogs this season said it was a nice way to top off the year after returning to football for the first time since 2019.
"It's definitely a huge honour," Dooley said.
"It's my first one ever, so it was a nice experience."
With stints in the Victorian Amateur Football Association and Perth Football League in the past, Dooley said he has enjoyed his first year playing in the Riverina Football League.
"It's a good standard," he said.
"It's really enjoyable and Turvey is a great club.
"It's probably the most fun that I've had ever playing footy and the way the club embraced and got around me was unreal.
"It obviously helps when the standard is pretty good and definitely made it enjoyable.
"It was a pretty successful year for the club which also makes it a lot better."
Dooley was a key figure behind the Bulldogs making their first finals appearance in 12 years and with two fantastic performances was also honoured by being named Turvey's best in finals.
"That caught me by surprise," he said.
"That was nice as you can play good footy all year, but you want to perform when it severely matters and that's finals.
"So to be able to play decent footy in that was a nice feeling and something that I hope to improve on next year when we hopefully make it back again to the big stage."
Following a fantastic year, Dooley is happy to be staying around at Maher Oval next season with him enjoying his footy at the Bulldogs.
"I am definitely happy playing my footy here and I wanted to experience another season at Turvey," he said.
"The club was happy to have me back, so I was never going anywhere."
Part of the reason for staying was the huge upside that the young Bulldogs team has, with Dooley confident they will be able to take that next step in finals next year.
"We have a extremely young side and the boys would've taken a heap out of that," he said.
"There's nothing like finals footy, it's a lift up in standard and you learn a lot about yourself as a footballer.
"I reckon a lot of the young boys playing their first final would've taken great confidence out of that Mango win.
"We also got pretty close to Coolamon and they're a very good side as we saw.
"There will definitely be a lot of confidence taken out of that into next year and we will be looking to go a bit further."
After a drought breaking finals win, Dooley is confident that there won't be too many major changes from the core side, as the side looks to continue on their path.
"All the boys can sense that we are building something here," he said.
"There's a good chance that we can go a bit deeper next year and I think we will all stick fat and push hard this off season."
After Dooley and Weidemann, Rhett Weidemann and Jesse Margosis rounded out the top four, with Rhett Weidemann also being named players' player.
Tim Doyle was named most consistent while Darcy Irvine won the coaches award and Jack Glanvill was the most promising junior.
Recently re-signed A grade netball coach Megan Mattingly won the Bulldogs' best and fairest with Claire Wilson finishing runner up.
Georgia Hallam was named most consistent with Tegan Ashcroft the winner of the coaches award.
In major club awards, Joanne Hughes was named the Bulldog of the Year while the Netball Club Person of the Year was awarded to Katie Woods.
Geordie Charleson was named the Ladie Auxiliary Club Person of the Year.
