The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park midfielder Callum Dooley has topped off a stellar first year at Maher Oval by being named the Bulldogs' best and fairest

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cal Dooley was rewarded for an excellent season at the Bulldogs, winning their best and fairest ahead of Ethan Weidemann. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park's Cal Dooley has been rewarded for an excellent first year at the club after winning the Bulldogs best and fairest from young midfielder Ethan Weidemann.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.