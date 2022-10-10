The Daily Advertiser

Deniliquin family thrilled at $875,000 Saturday Lotto win, still making plans

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:24am, first published October 10 2022 - 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It's a sign': Riverina lotto winner's tables just turned

A Riverina family is celebrating a near-million dollar lotto win as a sign of a turn of fortunes after "a tough few years".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.