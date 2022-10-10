The start of the Wagga Cricket season has been pushed back a fortnight.
Originally the season was set to start with Twenty20s on Saturday but with the wet weather proving a big challenge for pitch preparations the season has been delayed.
First and second grade are now pencilled in to start on October 29 with hopes third grade, fourth grade and the junior competition, who utilise synthetic pitches will be able to begin the week earlier.
As such the draws have been changed.
One round of one-dayers will no longer be played and one round of Twenty20s now needs to be played midweek.
It means there will now be 11 rounds of one-dayers throughout the season as well as five Twenty20 rounds.
Clubs will play each other three times across the two formats and there is one additional round of one-dayers.
Southern and Western NSW/ACT area manager Luke Olsen said the uneven draw was designed to allow as much cricket as possible.
However in a change this season both Twenty20 and one-day rounds will count towards the final ladder.
For the past two seasons Wagga Cricket had held a standalone Twenty20 competition in January, utilising most days of the week.
However clubs elected for a change.
"They wanted to start the season with Twenty20s and not have as many games in that January period as they were finding mid-week people were either away or the work scenario to get started by 6 o'clock was tough for some clubs," Olsen said.
"They wanted to minimise the amount of Twenty20 matches in the middle of the season but still have a full round which then took out some games at the start of the season."
The extra round of one-dayers may be moved if the weather situation and ground accessibility does not improve with access.
The first grade grand final will also be played on a different Saturday to the remainder of the competition.
The grand final will be held on March 18, one week after the second, third and fourth grade deciders as well as the junior grand finals.
The change is aimed at ensuring the first grade grand final is able to be watched by the whole cricket community.
"The last round in seconds, thirds and fourths is actually the weekend before the first grade last round so their finals start on the same weekend as the last round of first grade so the grand final this year is going to be a standalone game," Olsen said.
"It allows the lower grades to get to the first grade grand final."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
