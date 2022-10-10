The Daily Advertiser

Llewellyn James Frederick King jailed in Wagga Local Court for threatening RFS member with axe during flood warning

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:01am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The caravan at Wilks Park set alight on Saturday by Llewellyn James Frederick King during a confrontation with an RFS volunteer doing a flood warning door knock. Picture by Madeline Begley.

A Wilks Park resident has been jailed for 17 months after threatening a volunteer firefighter with an axe while the campground was being warned of rising floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.