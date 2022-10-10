A Wilks Park resident has been jailed for 17 months after threatening a volunteer firefighter with an axe while the campground was being warned of rising floodwaters.
Llewellyn James Frederick King, formerly of Lake Albert, was arrested at 12.30pm on Saturday, shortly after police were called to the park just across the Murrumbidgee River from Wagga's central business district.
King, aged 38, also raised his fists at the RFS member and set fire to his caravan during the incident.
He was later charged with intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
King was denied bail on Sunday and again appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday via videolink.
King refused to be represented by a solicitor and demanded the maximum sentence from Magistrate Christopher Halburd as he was being "harassed as a homeless person".
"These are pretty serious charges. You are looking at jail sentences. Are you sure you don't want to be legally represented?" Magistrate Halburd asked King.
"I don't want to be a part of the community. I don't want to be out there, living on the street. Nobody cares for me," King responded.
"I'm pleading guilty to everything if you give me the longest possible sentence. Shove it up your a---."
Wilks Park has an ongoing issue with homeless people camping long-term with tents, vehicles and caravans in what is intended to be a free short-stay campground with a time limit of 72 hours.
As well as the charges from Saturday, King also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing 0.72 grams of methamphetamine after being pulled over on the Olympic Highway at Junee on March 24.
According to a police statement of facts, a Glenfield RFS truck was tasked with a flood warning door knock to low-lying properties along the Murrumbidgee River on Saturday.
The victim had a short conversation at noon with King through caravan door and he became angry and started yelling at the victim.
King opened the door, walked out and started screaming "f--- off, if you don't f--- off I will kill you".
King ran towards a green-handled axe that was laying on the ground, picked it up and put it on his shoulder as if he was going to swing it.
King then charged at the victim and came within two feet of him before dropping the axe, ripping at the front of his caravan and putting up his fists as if to punch the victim.
King was seen doing something to a gas bottle to catch his caravan on fire then ran off into the bush when police arrived but he was arrested a short time later.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Halburd said King had a record that did not entitle him to leniency and there was an aggravating factor of the offences being committed while he was on a community corrections order.
"He has asked for the maximum sentence; that is not the way sentencing works. It's about finding the appropriate penalty," Magistrate Halburd said.
Magistrate Halburd said the only appropriate sentence was one of imprisonment.
"[King] says he simply doesn't want to be part of society. His behaviour in society does suggest that. He was driving all over the road while affected by drugs," he said. "The offending that relates to the weekend is just appalling behaviour."
King received a non-parole period of 12 months and was disqualified from driving for three years after release.
