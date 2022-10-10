Labor's proposed integrity commission fails the transparency test

Initially, it seemed as though there would be good news about the Labor government's integrity commission legislation. But as soon as it appeared, the hope turned to disappointment.
However, before examining the problems with Labor's proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) bill, let's look at the context.
As AJ Brown noted on The Conversation: "It's 17 years since Transparency International Australia first recommended this reform, and five years since a Senate Select Committee agreed unanimously it was time to give it serious consideration."
While the Greens took the lead and introduced bills for an integrity commission for more than a decade, it wasn't until Labor promised one, and Independent Cathy McGowan introduced one, that the then Coalition government was forced to act.
However, it was November 2020 before the Coalition revealed a much-criticised draft bill, which was never introduced.
Ultimately, the Morrison government's failure to deliver a credible proposal was instrumental in its defeat in May 2022.
Now, the Coalition opposition is signalling it wants to regain some much needed credibility by supporting Labor's superior, though still inadequate, model.
In coming weeks, a joint select committee of the parliament will take submissions and review the bill, and recommend any improvements by November 10. It will be a crucial process. There are many fully justified amendments that will come from the Greens and the crossbench.
Before analysing the defects, let's look at its positives. The first strength of the proposed commission lies in the scope of corruption that it can investigate. The Labor plan goes broader than the Morrison model. Instead, it covers any conduct that could adversely affect, directly or indirectly, the honest and impartial exercise of a public official's powers or performance of their functions.
The strong investigative powers of the Commission covers those corruption issues it independently assesses to be serious or systemic. This should present no bar to the Commission investigating what it needs to.
Not only public officials but "any person", including private individuals or businesses that seek to corrupt public decision-making, can be in the frame.
After some early, inadequate estimates, Labor has now backed the commission with more serious resources. It's lifting the Coalition's proposed annual budget of $42 million to a more realistic $65 million annually.
So, where are the problems? I see two major ones. The first is the proposal to hold the majority of hearings in private. The second is the absence of protection for whistle blowers.
The NACC's default position would be to hold hearings in private but the commissioner would be given power to hold public hearings in "exceptional circumstances'' in the public interest.
The Greens and cross benchers expressed concern that the bill does not define "exceptional circumstances" and are worried a defendant might be able to test the definition in the High Court.
An editorial in the Daily Advertiser of September 29 stressed that public hearings were "essential".
Greens senator David Shoebridge smells a rat. "This last-minute move by Labor to restrict public hearings only to exceptional cases is exceptionally unhelpful. It has all the hallmarks of a side deal between Labor and Coalition to shield politics from scrutiny," he said.
"This is really problematic, in that it's not clear what exceptional circumstances are and why we need to have that additional hurdle to jump," Independent MP Helen Haines added. Also, "a conspicuous absence from the legislation is the lack of any additional protections for whistleblowers," as Crikey noted.
Australia's whistle blower protection regime has come under fire from experts for a number of high-profile failures to provide whistle blowers with adequate protections, such as Australian Taxation Office whistle blower Richard Boyle and the East Timor bugging scandal's Witness K.
According to Transparency International Australia CEO Clancy Moore: "Whistle blowers are one of the single most effective ways to identify corruption. Without people blowing the whistle on corruption and misconduct, detecting corruption can be like searching for a needle in a haystack."
Despite telling parliament that the government was taking the idea of a whistle blower protection agency "very seriously indeed", the Attorney-General's new legislation provides no new protection for those who speak out.
So, given NACC's deficiencies with regard to public hearings and whistle blower protection mean that Labor appears to have watered down its provisions in order to gain Coalition support. We can all see that the cost of Coalition support is to the detriment of transparency.
