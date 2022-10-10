The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Labor's proposed integrity commission fails the transparency test

By Ray Goodlass
October 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's proposed integrity commission is simply not up to scratch. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Initially, it seemed as though there would be good news about the Labor government's integrity commission legislation. But as soon as it appeared, the hope turned to disappointment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.