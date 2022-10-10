Royce Tout capped off a big season with Gundagai by taking out their first grade best and fairest award.
The club celebrated their undefeated premiership on Saturday night with Tout not only winning the top nod in first grade but was also named players player.
Tout was pleased to pick up both awards in such a big season for the club.
"It was good to pick them up, especially considering the season that we've had," Tout said.
Tout has also committed to a return to his junior club in 2023.
He travels from Sydney to train and play each week and was considering not making such a big commitment.
Tout admitted Derek Hay's elevation into the coaching ranks played a big role in the decision to commit to another season of travel.
"I couldn't let my little mate coach without coming back and helping him," he said.
"That was a big factor in it, as he was on the phone pretty quick.
"Don't get me wrong you get halfway through the year and you've got to go out to Temora or Albury to play it is tough but I do love it and while we've got a strong team and they are going good it makes it all worthwhile.
"Hopefully we can do the same again next year."
New co-coach Hay is thrilled to have him on board for another season.
"He's been our best player, probably along with Latrell (Siegwalt) and Rosey (Nathan Rose), but he missed a lot of football, so it will be really good for us," Hay said.
Jake Elphick and Afa Collins shared the best forward award, Siegwalt was named best back, Tyron Gorman claimed the coaches award while Hay was named the Dale Cadman Best Non Contract Player.
Reserve grade captain-coach Mark Elphick was named the Hawthorne Shield winner, after he finished one point ahead of Tout.
He also won the reserve grade players player award with Braith Crane claiming the best and fairest award in the premiership year.
Destiny Cooper and Danielle Hand shared the leaguetag best and fairest award, with Hand also being named players player while Cooper Emonson won the Weissel Cup best and fairest with Cody Bell players player.
