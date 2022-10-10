From free tea and coffee to providing work experience to residents and helping organisations with funding, The Generocity Opportunity Shop has made more than a mark since it opened a month ago.
But Generocity Church pastors Luke and Tash Eagle, who run the shop, said it hasn't been without assistance from the Kooringal community.
Ms Eagle said in the four or so weeks the shop has been open to the public they have been blown away by the support they have been getting.
"We have such a great amount of donations coming in from the community which has been amazing actually," Mrs Eagle said.
"We're still waiting on our signs, so it's really been a word of mouth."
In just a month the opportunity store has established several ways of giving back to the community, including giving out free tea and coffee through a small cafe-like setup.
Mrs Eagle said part of the opening was to provide the Kooringal community with affordable items whilst keeping others connected.
"Part of it was a location need, we have a lot of connections within the Kooringal community," she said.
"We wanted to give people within Kooringal a place where they can find affordable clothes and things like that.
"We also really believe this is an opportunity for people to connect, whether it's that they live alone or whatnot."
The tea and coffee are just a bonus, but it doesn't stop there.
"We also give people the opportunity to learn new skills, so hospitality skills through the tea and coffee," Mrs Eagle said.
"We're giving people skills in terms of customer service, cash handling, life skills. There are a few different things."
The charity store is also putting 100 per cent of its profits back into the community.
"The money goes to local organisations to support them," Mrs Eagle said.
"Most recently we purchased a barbecue for the Murrumbidgee Men's Group."
Residents wanting to upskill themselves and organisations needing funding assistance can contact the shop via its Facebook page titled: Generocity Opportunity Store.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
