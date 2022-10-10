The Rock-Yerong Creek have boosted their ruck stocks with the signing of Matt Parks for next season.
After one year at Farrer League rivals North Wagga, Parks is set for a switch to the Magpies where he will form a formidable ruck partnership with Noah Budd.
It will be his third Farrer League club after winning premierships at Marrar in 2017 and 2018.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is thrilled to have Parks on board.
"We're just rapt to have him," Aiken said.
"Hopefully he can fill what we're trying to achieve with that ruck position with Noah (Budd). We're just hoping to get some more go-forward footy, which we probably didn't get enough of this year.
"I hope we can get the best out of him. He's only 23 so he should be hitting his straps in the next couple of years. We'll probably be getting him at a good time.
"Hopefully for us he brings that ruck side of it that, no disrespect to Noah Budd, bit of ruck craft. You can't teach that. You can a little bit, but not in 12 months like we were trying to do with Noah."
Parks admitted it was a difficult decision to leave North Wagga after just 12 months but revealed it was primarily for family reasons.
"It was (hard). The decision was based on having all my family out there," Parks said.
"I'm pretty excited about it. My missus is playing netball out there so we'll have all the family going and in the one spot.
"The decision was hard, especially coming from North Wagga, they were a club we loved but it was a decision based on having the family in the one spot. Mags was pretty keen on The Rock for next year, it makes it easier, especially having a bub.
"It should be pretty good. I know a few boys out at The Rock, it should be good out there."
The arrival of Parks frees up Noah Budd, who finished runner up to older brother Riley in the Magpies' best and fairest this year.
Aiken is not sure exactly where they will look to use Noah at this stage.
"That's the hard part. To trial that and see where he fits in with it all, with the blokes that we've signed and how we'll look to structure up next year," Aiken said.
"To have Parksy there as our main ruckman now, and that's no disrespect to Noah, I think he will welcome it with open arms. He knows he's coming from a long way back as a 19, 20-year-old, he's still learning the ruck craft.
"He done some terrific jobs this year and was probably our best recruit this year, to be honest, consistency wise and that showed in our best and fairest. He deserved to be runners up.
"He's just a good kid and does everything you ask him to do. Where he sits and where we see him playing is actually a hard one. Heath and I will probably have to sit down and work it out."
With the arrival of Parks and Curtis Steele already for 2023, and the prospect of another key signing soon, Aiken is pleased with how the Magpies are building following on from this year's grand final appearance.
"This year we've recruited what we needed to, where we had a couple of deficiencies," he said.
"We've recruited out and out midfielders."
