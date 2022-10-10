The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek secure the signing of North Wagga ruckman Matt Parks for season 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
October 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Heath Russell (left) and Brad Aiken (right) welcome latest recruit Matt Parks on board on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Rock-Yerong Creek have boosted their ruck stocks with the signing of Matt Parks for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.