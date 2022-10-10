Wagga has won the inaugural under 12's title at the Albury Thunder Women's Nine's Carnival this weekend after going through the competition undefeated.
Ten girls travelled to Albury with coach Shannon Plum to the two day carnival, where they handed Farno a 14-4 loss in the grand final.
Plum said the team were thrilled to play the tackle format and were extra motivated to get a medal around their necks as the local competition for their age group is non-competitive.
"They've never played tackle before in their life and we'd done two hours worth of training last week and that was it," Plum said.
Competing against teams that play tackle competitions through the winter season, Plum said the girls impressed in their first contact carnival.
"Most of them have got brothers, so they went all in, we just told them to pretend it's your brother, and it worked," she said.
Plum said the girls were cautious at the beginning of their first game but after a pep talk at half time they were on fire for the rest of the weekend.
The girls played four games on Saturday before heading into the semi finals on Sunday morning.
By Sunday morning there were a few sore bodies but any tightness was shaken off ahead of the big game Plum said.
Wagga's dominance in the competition was a pleasant surprise to both the team and their competitors who were shocked with how well they played.
"There was a team that travelled seven hours to play from South Coast and they said that they actually have a competition that they play regularly, so they were wondering how we beat them," Plum said
The Women's Nine's Carnival was first scheduled last year but cancelled due to COVID-19. Plum said she hopes to see more teams entering in the future, including Wagga teams in other age groups.
Plum said she is proud of their determination and effort over the weekend, and is looking forward to seeing them continue to take on opportunities in contact sport.
"Every single one of them has already asked me when the next one is," she said.
Plum believes that there is a growing interest in tackle rugby league for girls in Wagga and that there is room for a full contact competition for girls.
"The girls can play tackle with the boys from under sixes but as soon as they turn 12 they're actually not allowed to tackle anymore and there are no tackle programs for the girls from 12 to 16. So it's really hard to get them to do anything for those four years and then expect them to still play in the women's competitions," she said.
With this weekend's League Tag State Cup in Tuggerah cancelled due to floods, Plum said there were several Wagga players who went to Albury to join teams last minute to get some game time.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
