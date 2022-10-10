The Daily Advertiser

Wagga wins under 12 division at Albury Thunder Women's Nine's Carnival

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 10 2022 - 5:30am
Wagga were the Albury Thunder Women's Nine's Carnival inaugural under 12 winners. Picture supplied

Wagga has won the inaugural under 12's title at the Albury Thunder Women's Nine's Carnival this weekend after going through the competition undefeated.

